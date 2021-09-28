Global Infrared Sensors Market Size Worth $1,203.21 million by 2028
Stratistics MRC report, Infrared Sensors Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By Geography
The long wave infrared segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising demand from the defense and military vertical for security and surveillance application.”MARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Infrared Sensors Market is accounted for $485.95 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $1,203.21 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Rising need for wireless communications, growing trend of video surveillance, surge in investment in the security market, and increasing investments in autonomous cars are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high manufacturing cost is hampering the market growth. Based on spectrum range, the long wave infrared (LWIR) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for long-wave IR from the defense and military vertical for security and surveillance application. Long-wave IR products are of lower cost as compared to short-wave IR and medium-wave IR and is witnessing its demand in other industries, such as food & beverage, healthcare, aerospace, and automotive. All these factors are likely to surge the growth of the long-wave IR segment in the global infrared detector market. Some of the key players profiled in the Infrared Sensors Market include Austria Micro Systems (AMS) AG, Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems, Broadcom, Dali Technology, Excelitas Technologies Corp, FLIR Systems, Inc., Fluke Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell, Melexis NV, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Nippon Avionics, Omron Corporation, Pelco, Raytheon Company, Sofradir, TE Connectivity, Teledyne Technologies, and Texas Instruments Incorporated.
Types Covered:
• Thermopile IR Sensor
• Pyroelectric IR Sensor
• Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR) Motion Sensor
• Infrared (IR) Photodiode Sensor
• Infrared (IR) Image Sensor
• Infrared (IR) Photo Interrupter
• Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT)
• Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs)
• Microbolometer (Thermal Camera)
• Communication Modules (IrDA)
• Infrared (IR) Receivers
• Infrared (IR) Linear Arrays
• Tilt Sensor
• Photo Reflector
• Photodiode Sensor
• Infrared (IR) Emitters (LEDs)
Cooling Types Covered:
• Cooled Infrared Sensor
• Uncooled Infrared Sensor
Working Mechanisms Covered:
• Active
• Passive
Spectrum Ranges Covered:
• Far Infrared (FIR)
• Long Wave Infrared (LWIR)
• Mid Wave Infrared (MWIR)
• Short Wave Infrared (SWIR)
