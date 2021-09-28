THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side) Continue Consideration of Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684 – Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure) The Rule, which was adopted on August 24th, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Members are advised that the House is expected to complete consideration of the Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684 on Thursday. Suspensions (5 bills) H.R. 1693 – EQUAL Act (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary) H.R. 4981 –To amend the Fentanyl Sanctions Act, to modify certain deadlines relating to the Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking (Rep. Trone – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 4250 – War Crimes Rewards Expansion Act (Rep. Foxx – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 1228 – Libya Stabilization Act, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 4686 – Cambodia Democracy Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Chabot – Foreign Affairs) Additional Legislative Items are Possible Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (8 votes) S. 848 – Consider Teachers Act of 2021 (Sen. Braun – Education and Labor) H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources) H.R. 1154 – Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act (Rep. McEachin – Natural Resources) H.R. 3533 – To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3599 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 1204 – District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 978 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 2617 – Performance Enhancement Reform Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)