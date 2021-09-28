Submit Release
Inslee updates worker vaccine requirement proclamation

Gov. Jay Inslee today amended Proclamation 21-14.1 (Vaccine Requirement) to include on-site contractors who contract with the Office of the Attorney General, the Office of the Commissioner of Public Lands and the Department of Natural Resources, the Office of Insurance Commissioner, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. Because these agencies have already required that their employees be fully vaccinated, only their on-site contractors are added to the requirements of this proclamation.

These on-site contractors must be fully vaccinated by the date established by the state agency but not later than November 30. The decision to add these contractors was made in collaboration with these state agencies.

Read the full proclamation here

