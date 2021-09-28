Botify Partners with Fast Track to Expand Its Global Footprint in Asia Pacific
Botify, the leading enterprise software company for performance organic search announced its expansion into Asia through a JV with Fast Track, the accelerator.
With Fast Track’s help, we were able to quickly establish ourselves in APAC, attract high-caliber talent, and begin forging relationships with major brands in the region.”SINGAPORE, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Botify Partners with Fast Track to Expand Its Global Footprint in Asia Pacific, Bringing Enterprise Organic Search Technology to a Fast-Growing Market
— Adrien Menard, co-founder and CEO of Botify
Through a strategic partnership with Fast Track, Botify is well-positioned to transform how Asian brands leverage organic search to drive online revenue in a post-Covid era.
Botify, the leading enterprise software company for performance-driven organic search, today announced its expansion into Asia Pacific through a joint venture with Fast Track, the accelerator for innovative European scaleup in APAC.
Botify initiated its partnership with Fast Track in late 2019 when they sought to better serve and accelerate growth with a handful of existing clients in Asia. Following a positive response and early success, the two companies decided to solidify the partnership through a joint venture and fully establish Botify’s operations in the region, starting with Singapore, followed by Australia and Japan.
In 2020, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global search engine optimization services market, accounting for 33%, while the market for cloud technology in Asia is expected to grow to $60 billion in 2023, according to Boston Consulting Group. This strategic partnership will enable Botify to scale its operations and meet this demand, specifically in e-commerce. It is the next chapter in the region’s digital transformation as a growing number of Asian companies seek to optimize their websites to drive sustainable revenue.
"Asia has shown an ability and appetite to leapfrog the West in creating and adopting new technologies. And with Botify, it feels like the right place at the right time with a solution that is set to accelerate e-commerce by revolutionizing organic search," said Alexandre Olmedo, Co-founder at Fast Track. "Fast Track is thrilled to partner with Botify at this exciting time. We genuinely feel they are ‘Asia-ready,’ understand the opportunity ahead of them, and have put the necessary foundation and strategy in place to make the most of what Asia uniquely offers,” added Ivan Bernard-Brunel, Fast Track co-founder.
About Fast Track
Fast Track was founded in 2013 to help ambitious and purpose-driven scaleups thrive in Asia. Acting as a bridge between Europe and Asia Pacific, we build deeply connected partnerships with like-minded founders seeking accelerated growth in the new continent. Those who also believe performance should be driven by purpose, and value gained through values shared. We are honoured to have partnered with outstanding teams at Unruly (now part of NewsCorp), StickyAds (now Comcast/FreeWheel), Clicktale (ContentSquare), SUBLIME, and MOBKOI (part of You&MrJones).
About Botify
Botify is an enterprise software company that helps brands turn organic search into an efficient, measurable, and sustainable channel for both traffic and revenue growth. Powered by a unique unified data model, prescriptive insights, and automated processes, Botify delivers an end-to-end SEO management solution that enables customers to unlock the true growth potential of their website.
Botify is used by 500+ leading global companies across industries including e-commerce, travel, media & publishing, classifieds, and more, including Expedia, Macy's Farfetch, Marriott, L'Oréal, Crate & Barrel, Conde Nast, Groupon, Github, Carvana, FNAC Darty, and The New York Times. Botify also partners with leading technology and services companies such as Salesforce Commerce Cloud, WordPress VIP, Google Cloud, Microsoft Bing, Jellyfish, Chameleon Collective, Foresight Digital, Contentsquare, and iPullRank.
Botify is a fast-growing, VC-backed, SaaS company with $82M in funding and offices in New York, Seattle, Paris, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney.
Alex Olmedo
Fast Track
alex@fasttrackasia.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn