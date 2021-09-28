Bold Penguin Offers ASNOA Agents Improved Quote-to-Bind and Accelerated Growth Capabilities
Bold Penguin and the Agent Support Network of America have partnered to offer access to Bold Penguin’s Exchange and Terminal to ASNOA’s network of agents.COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading insurance technology company Bold Penguin announced today a new partnership with the Agent Support Network of America (ASNOA), one of the country’s top insurance agency networks. Under the exclusive partnership, ASNOA will be able to offer its affiliates premier access to Bold Penguin’s Agent Terminal, a streamlined quote-to-bind process, and small commercial marketplace.
ASNOA provides small independent agents with the services, resources, education, and support they need to grow their businesses, compete with larger agencies, control costs, and maximize earnings. The new partnership enables ASNOA to take advantage of its scale to offer Bold Penguin’s Agent Terminal and Exchange to its members as part of the organization’s exclusive member discount program.
“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Bold Penguin; their technology will not only help our agencies create efficiencies within their Commercial Lines (CL) rating workflows but also help fill their CL pipeline,” said ASNOA COO Nick Petrocelli. “In an ever-changing marketplace, small commercial has become a major focus of our network and this partnership will bolster and further our commitment to helping our agents succeed in this space long term.”
The Bold Penguin Exchange fuels agency growth by matching small businesses with agencies in real-time. The platform can be combined with Bold Penguin’s Agent Terminal which provides a one-stop solution that allows independent agents to quote and bind small commercial efficiently through a single universal application. Agents can enter a client’s information once, fill out a single question set, and access quotes in minutes.
“One of the beauties of Bold Penguin is that every new partner we add -- on both the agent and carrier sides -- represents new value across the entire ecosystem,” said Jen Tadin, Bold Penguin’s Chief Growth Officer. “Partnering with ASNOA allows us to help its agents grow, quoting and binding policies faster - a central element of our mission as an organization. Needless to say, we’re extremely pleased to have this new opportunity to work with ASNOA and its affiliates.”
About ASNOA
The Agent Support Network of America (ASNOA) is one of the largest, leading networks of independent insurance agents that provides more than just carrier access and top-tier commissions. ASNOA is a fully integrated service, support, and marketing provider that helps independent agents grow their business. Learn more at www.asnoa.com.
About Bold Penguin
Bold Penguin is where technology enhances the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on agents, Bold Penguin upgrades the user experience for businesses, creates an easy tool for agents, and offers a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Bold Penguin was founded in 2016 by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide and Progressive alongside regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com.
