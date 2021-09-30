DTLA Film Festival Announces Call For Entries for 13th annual edition Sept. 7-11, 2022 in downtown Los Angeles
Leading indie film showcase with an emphasis on diversity now accepting feature, documentary and short films for screening consideration
While we all know that streaming is increasingly playing a role in the careers of filmmaking talent, our festival continues its dedication to showcasing cinema on the big screen.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTLA Film Festival – a leading showcase for independent film in the historic heart of the Film Capital of the World – announced today that its 13th annual edition will be held Sept. 7-11, 2022 at Regal L.A. Live cinemas.
— Karolyne Sosa
Submissions are now open for all genres of films as well as narrative feature, short film and TV pilot screenplays: https://filmfreeway.com/DTLAFF
Known for its wide-ranging content and commitment to diversity, the festival has shown more than a thousand features, documentaries and shorts and other motion pictures over the past decade-plus. Produced by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the festival is dedicated to presenting the work of filmmakers traditionally underrepresented by Hollywood, notably women and people of color.
The festival also reflects in its programming choices the unique cultural and ethnic diversity of the neighborhoods of downtown Los Angeles and its surrounding Eastside communities (from South Central to Eagle Rock and East Hollywood to East L.A.) Since it was established in 2008, the festival has become the largest film event in DTLA.
“There are many film festivals in Los Angeles, but ours is one of the few that screens all genres with a focus on diversity. Most of the films we present will be having their Los Angeles premiere. While we all know that streaming is increasingly playing a role in the careers of filmmaking talent, our festival continues its dedication to showcasing cinema on the big screen,” says Karolyne Sosa, the festival’s Director of Programming.
In addition to its narrative and documentary feature presentations, the festival is celebrated for its themed short- film programming. In addition to entries from the many film students and professional filmmakers in Los Angeles, the festival receives hundreds of entries from around the world.
“The availability of relatively inexpensive filmmaking technology in the last decade has made this the Golden Age of short films. Our filmmakers and their audiences are thrilled at the opportunity to see the products of their imaginations shown on the big screen of a full-size movie theater. It’s part of the magic of a film festival,” says Sonia R. Bajaj, who is reprising her role this year as Short Films curator.
Last year in lieu of its live event, which was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival held an international screenplay contest. The grand-prize-winning entry, “The Creator” by Ben Everhart – the real-life story of how Gene Roddenberry and Lucille Ball created the original “Star Trek” TV series – received a professionally staged virtual table read, directed by Colleen Davie Janes. The 2022 festival will continue to hold a screenplay contest with a streaming live-event table read planned for the grand-prize winner.
“Producing an independent film festival is always a challenge even in the best of years. So, announcing the return of our live event is especially gratifying. As long as people want to see independent film screened in a theater, we plan to be around to show them,” said Greg Ptacek, Festival Director.
# # # # #
About DTLA Film Festival
Founded in 2008 as a nonprofit (501)(c)(3) arts organization, DTLA Film Festival is dedicated to showcasing films by and about groups underrepresented by Hollywood in the historic center of the Creative Capital of the World. The festival also strives to reflect in its programming the unique cultural and ethnic diversity of the neighborhoods of downtown Los Angeles and its surrounding communities. https://dtlaff.com
Alisse Kingsley
DTLA Film Festival
+1 323-841-8002
alissethemuse@aol.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter