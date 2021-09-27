Williston Barracks / Operation Without Owners Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A103542

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: September 26, 2021 approximately 2025 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Angelina's Italian Restaurant, RT 15 Cambridge

VIOLATION: Aggravated operation without owners consent, possession of narcotics,

driving with a criminally suspended license, and leaving the scene of an

accident.

ACCUSED: Jason Schofield

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: Kimberly Bolio

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Belvidere, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 26, 2021 at approximately 2025 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Angelina's Italian Restaurant in Cambridge, for the report of a stolen motor vehicle. An employee at the restaurant, Kimberly Bolio, advised an unknown male approached her and asked for a ride to Burlington. Bolio declined, and the male, unbeknownst to her, stole her car keys and sped away in her 2016 Toyota Corolla.

Approximately one hour later, the Essex Police Department located Bolio's vehicle after the suspect crashed it on Old Stage Road in the Town of Essex. The suspect was still on scene and was identified as Jason Schofield. Schofield admitted to Trooper's that he stole the vehicle and then crashed it. Schofield was taken into custody without incident. During a search of his person (incident to arrest) Troopers located seven 1mg Clonazepam pills that Schofield was not lawfully possessing. Clonazepam is a schedule 4 controlled substance. The vehicle sustained major damage during the crash.

At the completion of processing, Schofield was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of bail. More charges may be coming as this case

is still being investigated.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 27, 2021 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $250.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742