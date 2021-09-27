Williston Barracks / Operation Without Owners Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A103542
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: September 26, 2021 approximately 2025 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Angelina's Italian Restaurant, RT 15 Cambridge
VIOLATION: Aggravated operation without owners consent, possession of narcotics,
driving with a criminally suspended license, and leaving the scene of an
accident.
ACCUSED: Jason Schofield
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
VICTIM: Kimberly Bolio
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Belvidere, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 26, 2021 at approximately 2025 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Angelina's Italian Restaurant in Cambridge, for the report of a stolen motor vehicle. An employee at the restaurant, Kimberly Bolio, advised an unknown male approached her and asked for a ride to Burlington. Bolio declined, and the male, unbeknownst to her, stole her car keys and sped away in her 2016 Toyota Corolla.
Approximately one hour later, the Essex Police Department located Bolio's vehicle after the suspect crashed it on Old Stage Road in the Town of Essex. The suspect was still on scene and was identified as Jason Schofield. Schofield admitted to Trooper's that he stole the vehicle and then crashed it. Schofield was taken into custody without incident. During a search of his person (incident to arrest) Troopers located seven 1mg Clonazepam pills that Schofield was not lawfully possessing. Clonazepam is a schedule 4 controlled substance. The vehicle sustained major damage during the crash.
At the completion of processing, Schofield was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of bail. More charges may be coming as this case
is still being investigated.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 27, 2021 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $250.00
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Keith Cote
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St George Rd
Williston VT, 05495
Phone - 802-878-7111
Fax – 802-878-2742