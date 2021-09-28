Malawi's Pizza Fredericksburg Food Truck Ribbon Cutting - 4TH Year Anniversary - Launch of New Mission
Owners of Malawi's Pizza Fredericksburg - Patrick & Rebecca Church
Locally owned and operated fast casual restaurant serves up Pizza with a Purpose for the community and celebrates launch of new mission based program.FREDERICKSBURG, VA, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Church Restaurant Group, LLC is celebrating its fourth year operating Malawi’s Pizza Fredericksburg…Pizza with a Purpose® in the Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre. Malawi’s Pizza – Pizza with a Purpose® is a fast-casual dining concept offering gourmet pizzas, pastas, salads and desserts served with the freshest ingredients all within minutes of ordering.
“We are thrilled to make it through the difficulties presented by the pandemic,” said owner, Patrick Church. Patrick and his wife, Rebecca have struggled with the loss of traffic at the mall, the worker shortage and supply chain issues to remain open and operating continuously. “It truly was the local, loyal patrons that carried us through these difficult times”, said Church. Part of their approach to not just surviving but thriving was the development of their Malawi’s Pizza Food Truck. The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce will join the couple and son, Benjamin, for an official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in honor of this expansion to their business and to celebrate their 4th year in the Fredericksburg community on Thursday, September 30th at 4:00PM EST.
“Just as important as fresh and chef-created menu options, Malawi’s Pizza prides itself on an unprecedented commitment to corporate social responsibility with its award-winning Meal for Meal® Exchange Program,” said Church. For every meal purchased at a Malawi’s restaurant, a nutrient-dense meal is donated to a child in Malawi, Africa. Malawi’s “Journey to a Million Meals” was achieved last year. The couple will unveil the new “meals served” number at the reception immediately following the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Concepts like Malawi’s touch a chord with many Americans, who also happen to love pizza. “Consumers are interested in more meaning from their dining experience,” said Dr. Ben Litalien, founder and principal of Franchise Well, which developed the model for Malawi’s. “They want transparency in the menu, cooking methods, and even in the ownership, with an emphasis on local. Malawi’s is timely and naturally appeals to experience-minded consumers, with an open format and a commitment to making a difference through the meal donation program. Pizza with a Purpose® is more than a marketing tactic, it is a serious corporate commitment to ‘pay it forward’ to those in need. Customers can make a difference by eating at a local Malawi’s since every purchase supports kids in need and builds the local economy in Malawi by funding farmers and businesses that are providing meals to these children,” Litalien said. Now the couple is launching a new mission called “Feed FXBG” where local companies can engage with Malawi’s to meet the hunger needs in our local community. “It’s exciting making a difference in Malawi, but it’s equally as important to make a difference in the local community,” said Church.
About Malawi’s Pizza – Pizza with a Purpose
Malawi’s Pizza Fredericksburg is a gourmet pizza restaurant that was created with the core mission to do good by donating a nutritious meal to a child in Malawi for every meal sold. Malawi’s offers consumers an easy way to make a difference every time they go out to eat. And it offers businesses a new model for corporate social responsibility by making philanthropy a cornerstone of their business model rather than an afterthought.
