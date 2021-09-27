Hunters: Please fill out your big game hunter reports

Idaho Fish and Game needs all big game hunters to help by taking a few minutes to fill out their mandatory hunter reports regardless of whether they harvested, or even if they bought a tag, but didn't hunt.

You can help effective wildlife management and do it quickly and easily on the new licensing system, or by calling (877) 268-9365. The phone option is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week. Please have your hunting tag number when calling. If you don't have it handy, you can find it in your account at gooutdoorsidaho.com, which has tag information on file (and you can file your report there, too).

If you plan to keep hunting, please remember everyone who bought big game tags must report so wildlife managers can get critical information needed for managing big game herds and proposing future hunting seasons. If harvest information is lacking, biologists have to err on the side of caution, which typically means more restrictive hunting seasons.

By reporting results promptly, license and tag dollars can also be better spent for on-the-ground wildlife management. If you don't report in a timely manner, Fish and Game will send postcards as reminders and may call individuals to get the information. That's labor intensive and expensive, and the money could be better used for enhancing big game herds.

Here's more information about mandatory hunter reports

What if I plan to hunt late seasons? Some deer and elk hunts extend into December. Big game managers are not asking you to report before you’re done hunting, but the sooner after you’re done, the better. If you're not sure if you're going to keep hunting, you can file your hunter report and change it later if you harvest an animal.

The rules say I have 10 days after my hunt ended, what if I miss that deadline? The rule is intended to ensure timely compliance with hunter report requirements so Fish and Game has your information in time to use for developing future hunting seasons, but your report is still needed even if your hunt ended more than 10 days ago.

Are you going to give away my favorite hunting spot? No. All we ask is what unit (or units) you hunted, and if you got an animal, in which unit you harvested it.