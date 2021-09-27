Post Session Report :: Monday, September 27, 2021

SB 153, PN 127 (Langerholc) – An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in size, weight and load, further providing for maximum gross weight of vehicles. A vote of 48-1 was recorded.

HB 523, PN 1822 (Day) – Amends Act 169 of 1836, referred to as the General Road Law and commonly called the “Private Road Act” clarifying maintenance responsibilities of property owners with respect to private roads and to provide for the right to bring a civil action. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 636, PN 755 (Baker) – An Act authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Department of corrections and the Governor, to lease to the County of Wayne a portion of the lands of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the State Correctional Institution – Waymart, situate in the Township of Canaan and Borough of Waymart, County of Wayne. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 673, PN 742 (Dush) – Makes two specific changes to the Second Class Township Code in a manner consistent with recent revisions to the First Class Township Code as comprehensively updated by Act 96 of 2020. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 795, PN 950 (Dush) – An Act authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Pennsylvania State Police and the Governor, to grant and convey to Robert Swingle, certain lands and improvements situate in the Township of Richmond, Tioga County. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 236, PN 205 (Brooks) – Amends the Telemarketer Registration Act by prohibiting a telemarketer from spoofing phone numbers so the call appears to originate from the same local area as the recipient. The bill also prohibits telemarketers from making “robocalls” after 8p.m.

Amendment A01952 (Brooks) – The Telemarketer Registration Act currently prohibits telemarketing calls on legal holidays, but does not define it. This amendment adds a definition of “legal holiday”, by reference to federal statute, to include New Year’s Day, M.L.K. Jr.’s birthday, Washington’s birthday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth National Independence Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill was re-referred to the Appropriations Committee.

SB 725, PN 824 (Bartolotta) –An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in licensing of drivers, further providing for classes of licenses; and in commercial drivers, further providing for requirement for commercial driver’s license.

Amendment A0233 (Bartolotta) – The amendment authorizes the holder of a Class A, B or C license to operate a “Covered Farm Vehicle” defined as: A motor vehicle with a State-issued designation as a farm vehicle, including a motor vehicle operated in combination, which is:

(1) operated by a farmer or by a family member or employee of the farmer;

(2) used to transport agricultural commodities, livestock, farm machinery or farm supplies to

or from a farm;

(3) not used in for-hire motor carrier operations; and

(4) not transporting hazardous materials that require a placard.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 738, PN 867 (Phillips-Hill) – Amends the Election Code providing for the online posting of constitutional amendments. A vote of 43-6 was recorded.

SB 764, PN 889 (Argall) – An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in powers and duties of the Department of State and its departmental administrative board, providing for legislative process training; and imposing duties on the Legislative Reference Bureau. A vote of 36-13 was recorded.