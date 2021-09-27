Accidents on icy roads are more frequent in Florida and Orlando - motorists meeting
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fall season is the time of year when the largest number of fatal accidents begin to be recorded. How to keep yourself safe, and what you need to know if you are involved in an accident. Nunez Law Firm, represented by professional lawyers, invites you to attend the September 29, 2021 "Safe and beautiful" motorists meeting in Orlando. The company's lawyers will explain what dangerous situations arise on the roads, will consult on various legal issues, including whether it will be possible to obtain insurance for a particular situation related to the accident.
This is not the first outreach campaign where lawyers are involved. On a regular basis lawyers take part in such events, where they explain to the participants of traffic about their rights, opportunities, and also how to act correctly in certain situations, connected with an accident. Last season, the lawyers also held a consultation among the participants of the event, explaining their rights and opportunities. Taking into account specificity of the legislation of Florida concerning settlement of accidents, participants of the event receive detailed explanations of application of these or those legal provisions concerning a traffic situation.
Each accident has its unique characteristics, and it is very difficult for the victims, the relatives of the victim to navigate which actions should be taken to protect the rights and to receive fair compensation. On the example of real cases show what can be achieved if you get timely legal assistance from experts in the field of legal settlement.
If the participants have their own cases, they can provide them to the lawyers who will analyze the situation and advise what will be the next steps in dealing with insurers, the police, the judicial panel.
The meeting will help participants understand what rights and opportunities will be in case of a problem related to the accident. Participants can come to the meeting together with their relatives, friends, colleagues who need legal assistance from an experienced lawyer.
Remember that an accident leaves an indelible imprint on the rest of your life, and in order to be always ready for the unexpected, it is better to arm yourself with basic knowledge in advance. Speakers of the meeting will tell you how to act during an accident, what you can and cannot do, and also write out the step-by-step steps to take after an accident.
It is better to spend some time now, than frantically try to find the right steps to take during an accident. Speakers at the car accident meeting will explain the intricacies of insurance in Florida, and how to deal with the insurer, the trial panel, to get reimbursement and compensation.
The meeting is expected to be attended by motorists and their family and friends who will get free advice and assistance in case of an accident on the highways of Florida.
Be sure to come to our event. Invite your friends and colleagues. It's better to spend some time now than to waste it after an accident.
Venue:
1337 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando FL 32804
7:00 p.m.
Great thanks to our main sponsors:
The Nunez Law Firm
DTP America
Rafael Nunez
