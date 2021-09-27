Submit Release
2021 Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration to Take Place Sept. 28

“Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope”

The Pennsylvania Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs (GACLA) today announced a multi-agency celebration commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month which will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from Noon to 1 p.m. in Soldiers and Sailors Grove in Harrisburg.

The theme for this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month is “Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope.” The theme invites us to celebrate Hispanic Heritage and to reflect on how great our tomorrow can be if we hold on to our resilience and hope. It encourages us to reflect on all of the contributions Hispanics have made in the past and will continue to make in the future. It is also a reminder that we are stronger together.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity for us to recognize, celebrate and honor the contributions Latinos have made, and continue to make, to our nation’s rich and diverse history,” said Luz B. Colón, executive director, GACLA.

Featured speakers for the event are Pennsylvania State Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres, and George Fernandez, CEO, Latino Connections. The CATE (Community-Accessible Testing & Education) Vaccine mobile unit is scheduled to be on site as well. 

Highlighting the event will be cultural performances of merengue and bachata by artist and performer Nelson Fernandez.

This event is free and open to the public. For special accommodations, contact 717-787-1286.

