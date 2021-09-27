Gov. Wolf Reminds Ida Survivors of Resources Available at Disaster Recovery Centers

Governor Tom Wolf today reminded survivors of the remnants of Hurricane Ida that they can access federal, state, and local resources to help in their recovery at Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs). DRCs are open in six counties included in the disaster declaration for Individual Assistance (IA.) Survivors in Bedford and Northampton counties, who became eligible for IA last Friday, should monitor local media for updates on when and where DRCs will open in their counties.

“DRCs are one-stop shopping that provides comprehensive access to agencies that can keep disaster survivors on the road to recovery,” said Gov. Wolf. “Even if you’ve applied for federal aid online or over the phone, it’s worth making the trip to see what other resources are available to you during this time.”

DRCs provide disaster survivors with information from Pennsylvania state agencies, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

“Our mission here in Pennsylvania and around the country is to ensure people in impacted counties, receive the help they need before, during and after disasters,” said FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Craig Levy. “Residents of Bedford, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and York counties have already begun registering for FEMA assistance and we encourage people in those counties to visit DisasterAssistance.gov to register or call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362.”

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program is designed to help survivors with immediate essential needs and to help displaced survivors find a safe, functional place to live temporarily until they can return home. Many survivors may have additional needs beyond what can be provided by FEMA. The agency works closely with state, federal, faith-based and voluntary agencies to help match survivors who have remaining needs with other sources of assistance.

The following DRC locations are open to service the needs of disaster survivors. As additional DRCs open updates will be available at pema.pa.gov/ida. All DRCs operate on the following schedule: Monday through Friday 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM and Saturdays 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. DRCs are closed Sundays, although you may still apply for assistance online or over the phone on those days.

Bucks County DRC Warwick Square Shopping Mall Former Giant Grocery Store 2359 York Rd. Warminster, PA 18929

Chester County DRC Ashbridge Square Shopping Center 945 E. Lancaster Ave. Downingtown, PA 19335

Delaware County DRC Chadds Ford Township Office 10 Ring Rd. Chadds Ford, PA 19317

Montgomery County DRC Montgomery County Community College Health Sciences Center Gymnasium 340 DeKalb Pike Blue Bell, PA 19422

Philadelphia County DRC Former CVS 7219 Ridge Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19128

York County DRC Manchester Township Municipal Building 3200 Farmtrail Rd. York, PA 17406

Visiting a Disaster Recovery Center is not required to register with FEMA. In addition to visiting a DRC, you can register one of the following ways:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. Persons who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 1-800-462-7585. If you use 711 or VRS (Video Relay Service) or require accommodations while visiting a center, call 1-800-621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM EST.

Help is available in most languages, and a video on the registration process is available in ASL.

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov or DisasterAssistance.gov/es for Spanish

Download the FEMA mobile app (also in Spanish), wherever you get your mobile applications.

The DRC will be accessible for individuals with disabilities and have on-site communication accessibility tools like amplified listening devices and Video Remote Interpreting. Additional accommodations can be made upon arrival. Specialists at DRCs are equipped to help individuals apply with FEMA, upload documents needed in the application process and answer questions about specific cases. In addition, Customer Service Representatives from the Small Business Administration will provide program information, answer any questions and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private non-profits, homeowners and renters.

For information about SBA’s disaster assistance, call 1-800-659-2955, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visit SBA’s website. Deaf and hard of hearing individuals may call 1-800-877-8339.

More information on what to expect after you register is available online from FEMA.

The registration deadline for FEMA Disaster Assistance in Pennsylvania is November 10, 2021.