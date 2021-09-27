On-Beach Malibu Home & Lot with Ocean-to-Mountain views Auctioning via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Compass

42500 Pacific Coast Highway, an offering consisting of a rare on-beach home, a 1.2-acre flat-beach buildable lot, and 180 feet of beach frontage Unobstructed 360-degree ocean-to-mountain views Ocean views from every room, soaring ceilings & grand scale entertaining areas, & over 5,000sf Set on beach at point of County Line surfing beach Easy access to water & Malibu’s most beautiful attractions

In cooperation with Sally Forster Jones, Shauna Walters, & Amber Reed, 42500 Pacific Coast Highway & its neighboring 1.2-acre lot will auction in October

You won’t find another chance to purchase not only an existing on-beach home, but a second lot to assemble over 180 feet of beach frontage and truly develop your own masterpiece...” — Sally Forster Jones, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the very point of world-famous County Line Beach, 42500 Pacific Coast, an extremely rare and expansive on-beach estate rivaled only by the unobstructed vistas surrounding it, will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with acclaimed Compass listing agents Sally Forster Jones, Shauna Walters, and Amber Reed. A two part offering inclusive of an existing 5,000+ square-foot home and a neighboring 1.2-acre beach lot, currently listed for $19.5 million, will sell separately or collectively with no Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on October 22–27th, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“Both this magnificent home and the stunning lot next door are some of the best and last properties of their kind available in Malibu. You won’t find another chance to purchase not only an existing on-beach home, but a second lot to assemble over 180 feet of beach frontage and truly develop your own masterpiece with close proximity to all of Malibu’s famous attractions,” stated listing agent, Sally Forster Jones. “Rare opportunities also exist to build at such a swift pace, but with a Malibu address, yet ideal location in Ventura County, planning and permitting for a dream compound can also take place much quicker so an individual can truly make the most of both properties.”

One of Malibu’s last exquisite on-beach properties, 42500 Pacific Coast Highway boasts one of the largest roof decks in all of Malibu, clocking in at 2,000 square feet, complete with a BBQ kitchen, dining spaces, and intimate lounge areas. Gaze out over the white water and breaking waves and to make the most of the unobstructed 360-degree ocean-to-mountain views. The captivating first level features a massive living room with oversized windows framing a perfect ocean view, access to one of three decks, and a fireplace perfect for cozy nights. Entertain groups of up to 100+ people throughout the home with the chef’s kitchen, complete with designer appliances, and the formal dining room perfectly positioned for even more Pacific views with soaring ceilings and large, grand-scale spaces. Evenings on the rooftop oasis are best suited to view the pink and orange sunsets from Catalina to Channel Islands. Additionally, a suite of multi-million-dollar residences borders one side of the home while County Line beach stretches for half a mile to the other.

A second incredible offering, design the oceanfront retreat of your dreams on a rare 1.2-acre flat-beach land plot. This incredible slice of paradise boasts 125 feet of beachfront with unobstructed 360-degree ocean-to-mountain views. Whether you dream of adding a pristine and private pool, sprawling tennis court, and organic garden to the existing 42500 Pacific Coast Highway home next door, constructing an exclusive long-term summer rental for economic and investment potential, or wish to build the existing Doug Burdge-designed plans, Malibu’s top architect, for the oceanfront compound of your dreams consisting of three stories and 10,000+ square feet. It can all be done with the added opportunity to live on-site while construction is underway.

Sun-soaked Malibu, famous for its pristine beaches, iconic surf spots, and multitude of shopping, is also a favorite hub among celebrities. It’s ideal location away from the congestion of Carbon and Zuma beach, yet close proximity to all of Malibu’s famous attractions make it a coveted spot for development. A plethora of Doug Burdge-designed mansions dot the area, including the recently-sold home of American DJ and eight-time Grammy winner Skrillex. The unmatched privacy and minimal traffic ensure a luxurious lifestyle and serene relaxation. Meanwhile, County Line Beach exemplifies everything the surf-and-sand city is revered for with its prime surfing and kite boarding. Venture further and you’ll find several other of Malibu’s most beautiful beaches within minutes, including Leo Carrillo State Beach, El Matador Beach, and La Piedra Beach. Head inland for hiking trails that weave through the canyons, waterfalls, and the grasslands of the Santa Monica National Park. Answer the siren’s call of downtown L.A. at a moment’s notice, or head to the skies with convenient proximity to LAX. If private jet suits your needs, nearby Camarillo Airport, just 16-miles away, provides an unmatched opportunity to set off anywhere in the world. Discover the best of Malibu from this beachfront paradise.

42500 Pacific Coast Highway is available for showings daily 1-4PM by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 30 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

42500 Pacific Coast Highway, 1.2-Acre Lot, & 180ft Beach Frontage | Malibu, CA