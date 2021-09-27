Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Issues Statement on Anti-Choice Rally in Harrisburg

Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement following today’s Pennsylvania March for Life rally in Harrisburg.  

“As I have said before, so called ‘pro-life’ policies are actually anti-choice. They further magnify social and economic disparities within health care, counter the notion of individual freedom and lack a scientific basis.

“As governor, I have vetoed 3 anti-choice bills that have come to my desk. Make no mistake, I will veto any others.

“Instead of rallying for policies that have detrimental impacts on commonwealth residents, we should all be focused on policies to support women, children and families.”

