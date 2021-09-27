CTRL+ALT Digital Named Jacksonville's Best Custom Software Developer

One of Florida’s top-rated agencies for all things digital has received one of Jacksonville’s most prestigious awards.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with CTRL+ALT Digital announced today that it has been named one of Jacksonville’s Best Custom Software Developers.

“With Jacksonville being one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the nation, we're proud to be selected as a top custom software development firm in our area,” said Tina Bobango, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of CTRL+ALT Digital. "The technology side of our business has grown considerably as clients continue to recognize the importance of tailor-made software solutions designed specifically for their own company's workflow."

As it relates to being named one of Jacksonville’s Best Custom Software Developers, Bobango revealed that Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, made the announcement. The top companies were selected based on core service offerings and customer feedback.

Researchers at Digital.com conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 63 companies across the city. Each firm selected was required to offer multiple service lines, such as UX/UI design and mobile app development. Service providers also were expected to work with businesses across various industries, including e-commerce, legal, or media.

Being named one of Jacksonville’s Best Custom Software Developers comes on the heels of the company winning the UpCity’s Jacksonville Local Excellence Award. UpCity's National and Local Excellence Awards celebrate businesses with the highest brand integrity and client satisfaction based on their UpCity Recommendability Rating. This exclusive rating is established from its proprietary algorithm that utilizes digital signals to measure the credibility and trustworthiness of each of our Certified Partners.

Each year, UpCity (https://upcity.com/about-excellence/) analyzes and scores more than 70,000 service providers based on their UpCity Recommendability Rating and acknowledges the top national and local providers with an UpCity Excellence Award.

CTRL+ALT Digital, which has been a Google Partner since 2018, is an experienced, hardworking team with a passion for all things digital.

Whether you need a website, application, complete marketing strategy, custom technology solution, analytics, or anything search engine marketing related such as SEO and PPC, Bobango noted, CTRL+ALT Digital has the capabilities to help.

For more information, please visit https://controlaltdigital.com/about/ and https://controlaltdigital.com/blog/.

About CTRL+ALT Digital

CTRL+ALT Digital is a full-service digital marketing and technology agency.

