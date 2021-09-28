Cargill Partners with Regrow to Give Farmers Access to Ecosystem Markets Regrow Logo

Regrow is powering Cargill RegenConnect™, a new regenerative ag program that pays farmers for improved soil health and positive environmental outcomes.

We prioritize farmers, following the scientific principles and creating easy-to-use software that enables climate-forward business.” — Anastasia Volkova, PhD, CEO of Regrow

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building sustainable food supply chains is critical for the future of our planet. Agriculture is one of the largest drivers of climate change today — a problem that’s been acknowledged by farmers, food companies and consumers. At Regrow, we’ve been working diligently to bring stability and resilience to our food supply chains, with the knowledge that agriculture can become part of the solution to climate change.

We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve partnered with Cargill to increase adoption of regenerative (sustainable) agriculture practices. Regrow technology is powering Cargill RegenConnect™, a new regenerative ag program that pays farmers for improved soil health and positive environmental outcomes.

The program connects farmers to the growing carbon marketplace and allows more farmers to be paid for the carbon they sequester, which leads to widespread emissions reductions. Cargill RegenConnect™ gives participants access to Regrow’s measurement, reporting and verification tool (MRV), which makes ecosystem markets scalable, accessible and scientifically rigorous. This incentivizes farmers to adopt regenerative agriculture practices, and increases voluntary adoption of these practices.

Cargill RegenConnect™ brings a unique opportunity for farmers, corporations and consumers to collaborate in transforming our food systems. “Agriculture has an opportunity to utilize carbon markets and regenerative ag to address the global climate challenge and improve economic prospects for farmers,” said Ben Fargher, Vice President of Sustainability in Cargill Agricultural Supply Chain North American. “Changes made at the roots of our supply chains will deliver the greatest impact in reducing emissions. We are working hand-in-hand with farmers to lead the way, supporting them with tools, resources – and most importantly, market access – to make the shift to regenerative agriculture.”

At Regrow, we are thrilled to work with the Cargill team to bring this opportunity to farmers.

“We prioritize farmers, following the scientific principles and creating easy-to-use software that enables climate-forward business,”

said Anastasia Volkova, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Regrow. “In Cargill, we’ve found a partner that deeply values all three of our core strengths and is committed to enabling the transformation of agriculture from the ground up.”

Already, we are seeing the impact from this year’s Cargill RegenConnect™ farmers surpassing our expectations. We trust that, with programs like this, we will see wider adoption of regenerative farming and technology enabled by trusted and easy-to-use tools.

To learn more about the Cargill RegenConnect™ program, offered by Cargill and powered by the Regrow MRV platform, please, visit https://cargill.regrow.ag/.

You can read more about our MRV tool at www.regrow.ag/mrv.

ABOUT REGROW

Regrow is a software company that provides a sustainable transformation across the agrifood supply chain. Regrow delivers scalable, science-based solutions for adoption, measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) of ecosystem outcomes, such as soil carbon, nitrogen leaching, among others. Regrow monitors over 150 million acres of agricultural land in 45 countries and supports industry leaders such as General Mills, Cargill, Bayer AG, The Nature Conservancy, among others, to meet their nature commitments.