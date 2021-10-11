Carefree Boat Club of Central Florida Celebrates Their Fourth Location
EINPresswire.com/ -- Carefree Boat Club of Central Florida, a company dedicated to creating the opportunity of “Boating Without Owning”, announced that they are opening their fourth Central Florida location at the Tavares City Marina. This provides the opportunity for members to have unlimited boating on the East Coast, West Coast, and two Central Florida chain of lakes. Carefree Boat Club provides arrive and drive boating in well-appointed upscale boats.
The owner, Tod Howard, stated “Building Carefree Boat Club of Central Florida from an idea to four coast to coast locations has been a labor of love. So I am just as excited as I can be to bring this business back to my hometown. The City’s work and investment downtown is beyond impressive, and the marina is spectacular. This is going to be a great partnership!”
Carefree Boat Club of Central Florida has locations in Canaveral, Crystal River, Clermont, and Tavares. They provide a wide variety of boats including tritoons, bay boats, offshore center consoles, wake surf boats, and deck boats. They also provide all the safety gear, insurance, maintenance, and cleaning. To join you just pay a one-time initial membership fee and then your monthly dues. The only other cost is the fuel you use.
If you are ready for the freedom of “Boating without owning” then give Carefree Boat Club a try. There is an adventure around every corner just waiting for you. Give us a call at 855-WHY-OWN1 or visit our Tavares Boat Club location.
