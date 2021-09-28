New Patent for Stem Cells Issued to VetStem, Inc

VetStem was issued a new patent for treating veterinary and human patients with an adipose-derived stem cell preparation.

We continue to invest heavily in patent protection of our technology and have successfully negotiated royalty-bearing licenses with multiple human and veterinary stem cell companies.” — Dr. Bob Harman, VetStem CEO

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading regenerative veterinary medicine company, VetStem, Inc., has been issued a new patent that covers treating veterinary and human patients with an adipose-derived stem cell preparation. The new patent adds to VetStem’s expanding patent portfolio for use in veterinary and human medicine. VetStem has licensed this portfolio to Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. (PSC), a spinoff of VetStem, for use in humans. CEO and founder of both VetStem and PSC, Dr. Bob Harman, believes these patents are an important way to strengthen the company’s intellectual property in the rapidly developing field of regenerative medicine. Dr. Harman believes it is crucial to take appropriate actions to protect the market they are developing and to optimize the value of both companies. Dr. Harman stated, “We continue to invest heavily in patent protection of our technology and have successfully negotiated royalty-bearing licenses with multiple human and veterinary stem cell companies.”

This specific patent is key in that it broadens the coverage to any disease in any mammal that is treated using VetStem’s methods of preparing the adipose stem cell preparation. The preparation methods include processing using mechanical (cutting, centrifuging, filtering), enzymatic, and/or ultrasonic energy. The disease coverage is broad including inflammatory diseases or disorders, cardiovascular diseases, nervous system diseases, tumors, demyelinating diseases, digestive system diseases, endocrine system diseases, reproductive system diseases, hemic and lymphatic diseases, immunological diseases, mental disorders, musculoskeletal diseases, neuromuscular diseases, metabolic diseases, skin and connective tissue diseases, urological diseases, and wounds.

VetStem was the first company to provide adipose-derived stem cell services to veterinarians in the United States and Canada and has provided those services for over 20,000 animal patients. PSC was formed in 2018 as a spinoff of VetStem and successfully completed its first FDA approved clinical trial for knee osteoarthritis earlier this year. Dr. Harman stated, “This is truly the ‘One Medicine’ concept in action where veterinary real world and clinical study data is used as translational data to empower the rapid movement into human clinical trials.” Both VetStem and PSC strive to stay at the forefront of the field to advance and legitimize stem cell treatments. They continue to explore non-standard uses for stem cells such as organ failure, traumatic brain injury, and immune-mediated diseases.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15+ years, VetStem has provided stem cell services for over 20,000 animals and has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

About Personalized Stem Cells, Inc.

Personalized Stem Cells was formed in 2018 to advance human regenerative medicine. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego (California), offers qualified physicians, a GMP compliant stem cell product for use in approved clinical trials. PSC has licensed a portfolio of patents and applications in the field of regenerative medicine including patents for treating COVID-19 lung disease. PSC capitalizes on the large portfolio of veterinary clinical safety and efficacy data to move rapidly into human clinical trials.