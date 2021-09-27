“Wild Lands Wild Horses” documentary series is an official selection of this year’s Catalyst Film Festival
NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pilot episode of “Wild Lands Wild Horses” documentary series is an official selection of this year’s Catalyst Film Festival, in Duluth MN.
“Wild Lands Wild Horses” is an exploratory documentary series traveling across 10 states within 150M+ acres of public lands. Wild Horse advocates and photographers, Jamie Baldanza & Deb Lee Carson, transports us through America’s western landscape bringing national awareness to the majestic yet politically complicated lives of America’s Wild Horse. “Wild Lands Wild Horses” features exceptional cinematography of wild horses in their environment as well as input from scientists, BLM employees, Forest and Park service employees, ranchers, public officials, advocates, recreational users, and any others who are willing to provide their experience and connection to our public lands. “Wild Lands Wild Horses” aims to show that we all share the same goal — To Keep The West Wild — for future generations…
“Wild Lands Wild Horses” will be screened on Saturday, October 2, at 3 PM and will be followed by a live Q&A with creator Jamie Baldanza.
Catalyst Film Festival discovers narrative artists, curates their stories, and advances their careers by lowering the barriers between creators, producers, and the industry.
Catalyst focuses on narrative, episodic, and television projects only.
Catalyst prides itself on being for and about the creators of quality content - regardless of industry status. Their content creators range from new filmmakers to Emmy winners.
About Jamie Baldanza
Jamie Baldanza is a professional equine photographer and filmmaker dedicated to preserving America’s wild horses. Jamie’s production company “This Mustang Life” concentrates on bringing animal causes to the public through film and photography.
To learn more about Jamie’s work, or to collaborate on an animal-cause project, visit http://www.thismustanglife.com or follow her on Instagram at @thismustanglife.
About Deb Lee Carson
Deb Lee Carson is a photographer and artist whose Fly Without Wings exhibit pays tribute to America’s wild spirit, and has raised substantial funds for wild horse non-profit organizations.
Her new work, entitled Wild and Untethered, was exhibited at the Anderson Center in Red Wing, MN and was made possible by a grant from SEMAC.
Deb has more than 50 years of equine reproductive experience, 12 years observing wild horse behavior, and 3 years working as a field research technician with the CSU wild horse contraceptive study.
