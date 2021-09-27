DC Office of Tax and Revenue to Hold Its 2021 Real Property Tax Sale on October 13 and 14

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) announced today that it will hold its public Tax Sale beginning October 13 at its offices at 1101 4th Street, SW, 2nd Floor, Washington, DC 20024. This year’s Tax Sale will consist of Vacant (Class 3) and Blighted (Class 4) real properties only.

A list of the properties by parcel, square, suffix and lot number, with the name of the owner of record and the unpaid tax amount, will be available on OTR’s website, as well as The Washington Times and Washington Informer on October 6 and October 7, respectively.

Online Seminars:

OTR will conduct two online seminars, via WebEx, to explain the Tax Sale procedures to prospective bidders. The seminars will be conducted as follows:

Friday, October 8: 9:30 am to 12 pm and 1:30 pm to 4 pm

Mandatory registration for the online seminars will be held September 23 through October 6 and can be completed by:

Visiting MyTax.DC.gov Clicking “Real Property” then “View More Options” Clicking “Tax Sale Registration” then “Register For A Tax Sale Seminar”

Note: The WebEx invitation link will be sent to registered participants at the email provided at the time of registration a day prior to the scheduled Tax Sale. A person with a communication impairment requiring an interpreter for the Sale shall notify OTR of the need for an interpreter no later than October 1, 2021.

Tax Sale Registration:

Registration for the Tax Sale is mandatory and begins October 4 and continues until the final day of the sale. A $200 Tax Sale fee will be added to each property at the time of the sale. Purchasers are also required to complete Form FR-500, Combined Business Tax Registration Application, prior to registering. The form is available at OTR’s portal, MyTax.DC.gov.

OTR has mailed a Notice of Delinquency to advise applicable property owners of the Tax Sale. The notice can also be viewed by visiting MyTax.DC.gov under the “Billing History” section. A comprehensive list of tax sale notices can be also viewed here.

For more information on the Tax Sale process, please call (202) 727-4TAX (4829).