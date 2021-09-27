Thai Government Presents PM Award 2021 to Thai President Foods, Exporter of MAMA to International Trade Arena
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thai Government held the Prime Minister’s Export Award 2021 or PM Award 2021 ceremony in recognition of the Thai exporters and service providers with outstanding performance and exemplary products that meet global standards. The criteria for this distinction include pioneering products and services in the international trade arena under their own trade name and developing their product to be competitive in the global market. The PM Award is the Thai government’s highest official award and, by far, the most prestigious honor award presented to Thai exporters.
The Prime Minister’s Export Award has a long history and is presented annually for the 30th consecutive year. The Prime Minister's Export Award recipients are selected through the transparent and rigorous screening system by Award Selection Committees from both government and private organizations.
Thai President Foods is announced as this year’s Prime Minister’s Export Award 2021 winner for the two categories, Best Exporter and Best Thai Brand. Prior to this, the Company was awarded 3 times in the category of Best Thai Brand in 1996, Best Exporter and Thai Owned Brand in 2004, and, Best AEC Business Enterprise Award in 2013.
Thai President Foods Public Company Limited is the manufacturer and distributor of the leading Instant Noodle brand "MAMA" in Thailand. Established in 1972, the Company has maintained its leading position in the business arena for more than 40 years with over 50% market share in Thailand. Currently listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Thai President Foods has cumulative sales in domestic and international markets of more than 470 million US Dollars per year. Thai President Foods runs five factories in Thailand and four overseas, in Hungary, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Cambodia. For over 30 years, Thai President Foods products have been distributed in every continent around the world, 68 countries in total, including the United States, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, South Africa, Lebanon, England, Ukraine, Iceland, China, India, Cambodia, Japan, Korea, Suriname, Argentina, Trinidad, and Tobago, etc. The value of exports stands at an average of over 140 million US Dollars per year. In addition to its major brand “MAMA”, Thai President Foods also exports a range of others product brands in Instant Noodles, Confectionary, and Beverage category including “Ruski, Mendake, Thai Chef, Bamee, Mamy, Papa, President Rice, Bissin, Homey, Green Mate and Homey.,” Miss Pojjana Paniangvait, Director of Thai President Foods PLC revealed.
Thai President Foods has continuously increased its export while also expanding to the new market with the customer base growth and maintaining a positive brand image. Meanwhile, with its continuous product development, product certification, management efficiency, and Corporate Social Responsibility, the Company is recognized for the Prime Minister’s Export Award in the category of Best Exporter.
For Prime Minister’s Export Award 2021 in the category of Best Thai Brand, the Company earned the award for its trademark “MAMA” brand. As the trademark brand of Thai President Foods, MAMA brand products are widely acknowledged in the global market for their high quality. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, MAMA has been with Thai people for a long time and Thais are so connected to the brand that “MAMA” has been used as the generic name to call instant noodles of any brand. Likewise, MAMA also gains popularity among consumers overseas, with Shrimp Tom Yum Flavor as the all-time favorite among Asian consumers and Chicken Flavor among the Europeans. MAMA Brand provides an opportunity for people around the world to taste Thai food.
Miss Pojjana further explained the key factor that made the successful business overseas for Thai President Foods which is the product quality that meets global standards, namely, GMP, HACCP, ISO 9001, ISO 14000, SMETA, BRC, FAIR TRADE, etc. Other factors include the robust team of sales and R&D who develop continuously new products that cater to the consumers’ demand, excellent trading partners, business credibility, and product diversity. Besides, Thai President Foods ensures to comply with the technical and environmental requirements including the use of rice bran oil instead of palm oil in products exported in Europe to reduce the effect of palm plantation in the natural habitat of the Orangutans. Another example is the selection of packaging that participates in the Product Carbon Footprint Project, demonstrating that the Company has initiative Corporate environmental responsibility.
“It is a great honor and pride for the team to receive this year's Prime Minister’s Export Award, a mark of success and assurance of quality from our dedication. Though we have been recognized with this prestigious award, we still proceed to enhance our products and service while ceaselessly advancing to meet and satisfy consumers’ demands. The Company targets to expand its market in at least four new countries each year, as well as to launch brand-new products to our portfolio every year,” Miss Pojjana affirmed.
For more information on the products of Thai President Foods PCL, please visit www.mama.co.th.
