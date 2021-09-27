Digital Pathology Market: Diagnostic Laboratories Segment Hold a Major Share of Global Market

ALBANY, NY, US, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital pathology market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 12.0% in the forecast period 2019–2027, states a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market for digital pathology is projected to reach the valuation of US$ 1.08 Bn by 2027 end.

The study by TMR gives bird’s-eye view of the global digital pathology market. Therefore, readers gain access to key information and assessment on many important aspects shaping the market growth such as expansion opportunities, drivers, challenges, R & D activities, and trends in the market for digital pathology.

In recent period, a rise in the prevalence of various chronic diseases is observed across the globe. This scenario is resulting into increased need for varied advanced therapeutics, and thereby boosting the demand for latest medicines and drugs. As a result, there is significant growth in the number of R & D activities in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, which in turn, is anticipated to boost the growth of the global digital pathology market in the years to come.

Request Brochure of Digital Pathology Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1540

With notable increase in the number of various exhibitions and trade fairs, there is growth in awareness regarding the advantages of digital pathology solutions. This factor is fueling the expansion opportunities in the digital pathology market.

Digital pathology refers to image-based platform that includes analysis, management, and interpretation of digital information present on a digitized slide. Over the period of past few years, there is significant growth in the use of digital pathology technologies across several application areas including oral pathology, human pathology, and forensic pathology.

Increased use of digital pathology in order to modernize the activities and overall workflow of pathologists and diagnostic laboratories is expected to boost the market growth in the years to come.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Digital Pathology Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1540

Players in Digital Pathology Market Utilize Different Strategic Moves to Expand Their Businesses

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, Leica Biosystems Imaging, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Inspirata, and Sectra AB are some of the key players working in the global digital pathology market. Thus, the presence of many players signifies highly intense competition in the market.

Leading players in the digital pathology market are growing participation in different strategic moves such as development of technologically advanced products, regulatory approvals, acquisition, launch of new products, and collaborations. These tactics are expected to help enterprises to strengthen their businesses, and thereby boosting the overall growth of the global digital pathology market.

Buy Digital Pathology Market Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1540<ype=S

Players Expected to Gather Promising Expansion Opportunities in North America Market

Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America are several important regions for the global digital pathology market. Of them, North America is dominant region of the market for digital pathology.

The North America digital pathology market is projected to witness prominent growth avenues in the upcoming years. Some of the key factors that are likely to help in the market expansion include presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, early acceptance of advanced solutions, and large number of patient pool in the region.

Request for Custom Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1540

Global Digital Pathology Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the global digital pathology market is performed on the basis of various key parameters such as product type, applications, end-users, and region. Based on product type, the market for digital pathology is classified into two parts, namely, image analysis software and scanner.

On the basis of end-users, the market for digital pathology is divided into several sections including academic & research centers, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and others. In terms of applications, the segmentation of digital pathology market is performed into many parts such as consulting services, educational, diagnosis, and others.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Digital Pathology Market (Product Type - Image Analysis Software and Scanners; End use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies; Applications - Diagnosis, Consulting Services, Educational) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027.”

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Clinical Laboratory Services Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/clinical-laboratory-services-market.html

Central Lab Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/central-lab-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/