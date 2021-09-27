Zoic Capital Releases Brain-Computer Interface Investment Report
Webinar will introduce this first installment in a new series of medical technology investment reports being issued by Zoic Capital
Our goal with these reports is to provide the insights that will speed the funding of worthy medical startups. Investors, entrepreneurs, and health care consumers will all benefit.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early-stage venture firm Zoic Capital today announced a research initiative to provide investable insights into the future of life sciences and medical technology. The first report will address the brain-computer interface (BCI) market and will be introduced with insights and explanations via a live webinar on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 3:00pm EDT. This and all future reports will be archived at insights.zoiccapital.com.
— Neal Mody, Zoic Capital Managing Director
“Investment dollars are required if we are to transform scientific breakthroughs into life-changing medical innovations,” said Zoic Managing Director Neal Mody. “Our goal with these reports is to provide the insights that will speed the funding of worthy medical startups. Investors, entrepreneurs, and health care consumers will all benefit.”
The report was compiled in response to escalating interest in neural interface technologies and applications. Long a useful tool in research, BCI is now a $1.6 billion annual global market with an expected annual growth rate of 13%. Consumer-facing BCI applications are attracting interest from both government and private investors. This report shines light on the opportunities these breakthroughs offer.
“The scientific innovation we are seeing is truly incredible,” said Mody. “If investors could see what we see, they would flock to the early-stage medical technology sector.”
Anyone interested in encouraged to join the live webinar by signing up here. More information is available on Zoic’s LinkedIn page. Copies of the full report can be downloaded at http://insights.zoiccapital.com.
About Zoic Capital
Zoic Capital is a venture firm based in Seattle, Washington that identifies, invests in, and fosters early-stage medical technology companies. For more information, visit www.zoiccapital.com.
