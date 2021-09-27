New Digital Print Fabric, Sta-Kleen Silicone™ Innovative Advancement in Coated Fabrics
New Digital Print Fabric, Sta-Kleen Silicone™ Innovative Advancement in Coated Fabrics that is Environmentally Responsible, from The Mitchell GroupCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mitchell Group is proud to introduce the newest offering in silicone upholstery fabrics, Sta-Kleen Silicone Digital Prints. The new digital print collection offers the same environmental, performance, and cleaning qualities as the award-winning Sta-Kleen Silicone fabrics, announced Bill Fisch, president.
The collection will initially consist of seven digitally printed fabrics that have been designed for the healthcare, hospitality, contract, and other commercial markets.
“Sta-Kleen Silicone is produced in a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. It was conceived, planned, and constructed under the direction of an environmentally driven team that’s trained in and remains dedicated to fuel efficiencies, resource conservation and recovery, and production methods that eliminate greenhouse gas emissions,” said Fisch
“The fabric is environmentally responsible in the following ways: the manufacturing process uses zero solvents, contains no polyvinyl chloride (PVC), plasticizers, phthalates, heavy metals, or stabilizers. No VOC is released and there’s no air pollution. The process also uses little water, which significantly reduces the energy required to recycle the water that in some cases also leads to pollution,” said Fisch.
The new facility was intentionally constructed near an electric power plant to reuse this plant’s non-pollutant steam as its main power source. The steam is recaptured and transformed into power for the entire manufacturing operation while releasing zero waste into the atmosphere. The facility is undergoing ISO 14000/ 9001 certification. Sta-Kleen Silicone is the only product being produced at the facility.
Sta-Kleen Silicone doesn’t have any chemical flame-retardants or toxic by-products. Sta-Kleen Silicone is compliant with the following environmental, green building, and material reporting standards: REACH, LEED v4 and LEED MR Credit 5, CA Section 01350 VOC Emissions, Health Product Declaration (HPD), Healthier Hospitals Initiative (HHI), mindful MATERIALS (mM), California Proposition 65.
Overall, the fabric exceeds the Association for Contract Textiles (ACT) performance standards for commercial grade upholstery. Moreover, Sta-Kleen Silicone is inherently stain-resistant, chemical disinfectant resistant, mildew resistant, hydrolysis resistant, UV resistant, denim dye resistant with superior cold crack performance. The fabric delivers the highest Colorfastness to Light rating of any coated fabric on the market today, said Fisch.
Sta-Kleen Silicone was developed to stand up to quaternary, phenol, and ammonia-based chemical cleaners which are commonly used in the healthcare industry. Sta-Kleen Silicone is one of five Mitchell fabric brands that have been named a compatibility partner with five Clorox cleaner-disinfectant products. Mitchell is the only textile company with this designation.
About The Mitchell Group
Co-founded by Bill Fisch and Ann Brunett, the Niles, IL. -based company is a premier textile source and converter for furniture manufacturers, retailers, hospitality, contract, and healthcare markets. Mitchell high-performance faux leather products are widely used in a variety of commercial spaces including healthcare facilities, casinos, restaurants, and offices. The Mitchell Group’s brands include Sta-Kleen®, the industry’s first dry-erase urethane upholstery, Sta-Kleen Polycarbonate, Sta-Kleen Silicone, Ez-Kleen, ReCast, Mitchell Collection, and Grand Slam. www.mitchellfauxleathers.com
Contact: Ann Brunett, Chief Operating Officer, The Mitchell Group
Phone: 847. 647. 7300 / Email: info@mitchellfauxleathers.com
