Joe's Pub presents Malik Work in 'Verses @ Work', Monday October 18th, One Night Only

On Monday, October 18th (7-10PM), back by popular demand, NYC-native poet-actor-writer-musician Malik Work brings his internationally acclaimed show Verses At Work to the renowned cabaret venue Joe’s Pub (425 Lafayette St.). Behold a groundbreaking, tremendously unique multi-media performance guaranteed to delight, inspire and uplift.
Credits: Written by: Malik Work. Produced by Malik Work, The Real Live Show, and the Public Theater’s Mobile Unit. Directed by: Vernice Miller. Performed by Malik Work. Featuring: Quincy Valentine (musical director, keys), Mai Lé Ho (dance); Stix Bones (drums, percussion, samples), Aaron Halevy (vocals, accordion), Nate Jones (bass), and Ayanna Williams (vocals).
Verses At Work Synopsis
Malik Work bares his soul while sharing his story that made history. This is the story of a Black artist on the rise. A story of hip hop and nightlife in New York City. Verses @ Work is a sneak-peak into the wild and adventurous world of live music born in the depths of lounges and clubs in the East Village and Lower East Side of Manhattan. Included is the birth story of a musical movement, as the jazz world embraces the growing impact and cultural reign of hip hop. Moonlighting as a promoter, the uber-creative and multitalented NYC-native, Malik meant to start the first hip hop reality TV series back in the early 2000s. In a twist of events, he formed a groundbreaking band by mistake. The Real Live Show explodes, and Malik struggles to regain the reins of his life. Through laughter and tears, Verses @ Work inspires and educates. It seamlessly intertwines video, live music, musical theater, hip-hop, poetry, dance, and conventional monologue in a captivating and charismatic show, featuring original music by a variety of New York’s finest jazz, dance, groove, and hip hop music producers, showcasing the present and future of creative, immersive, musical storytelling and performance.
This latest version of Verses @ Work comes at an historic juncture. Fresh off tour with the Public Theater’s Mobile Unit in the summer of 2021, Malik Work was able to bring an abridged version of the show directly to the streets of NYC. Inspired and transformed by the overwhelmingly enthusiastic feedback from everyday folks in the city and his collaborators at the Public Theater alike, Malik was able to further develop this show on the very streets where the story initially took shape. The Mobile Unit’s Summer of Joy partnered with the New York City Department of Transportation and the National Black Theatre to uplift communities with free theater in plazas throughout all five boroughs. After a year and half long quarantine, and in response to the pandemic, the tour was extremely well received.
Verses.. returns to an indoor venue for the first time since its epic immersive Black History Month version at Nublu in February of 2020. The 2017 national premiere of the one-man theater show at Theater for the New City, saw Work nominated alongside Sarah Jones and Anna Deveare Smith in the “Best Solo Performance” category of the AUDELCO Awards. The 2018 international premiere at the Umtiza Arts Festival in East London, and the Market Theater in Johannesburg, South Africa was such a success, he was to return the following year for a second run at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda. The 2019 shortened version of the script saw light as Nostos in Verse, paying homage to The Odyssey, and filled the room at the Park Avenue Armory during Sunday Salon: Spoken Word, alongside the 20th anniversary of the Friday Night Poetry Slam of the renowned Nuyorican Poets Café.
EVENT INFORMATION
WHAT: Verses At Work. A hip hop theater experience. www.versesatwork.net
WHEN: 7 - 10 PM | Monday October 18, 2021.
Doors open at 7PM | Show starts at 8PM | Run time: 80 minutes
WHERE: Joe’s Pub
425 Lafayette Street New York, NY 1009 (Ave C between 9th and 10th street)
TICKETS: $25 Online at https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2021/m/malik-work/
PRESS: Press are welcome at the show. Please contact Malik Work at 646.691.4900
if assistance is needed with photography.
No videography allowed during the performance.
Malik Work
The Real Live Show
