ShowStoppers gears up for in-person and all-digital events for CES 2022

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is gearing up to produce its signature press-only showcase events for journalists to discover new tech for work, home and play during CES 2022.

ShowStoppers @ CES 2022 will be in held in person at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, 5 Jan. 2022.

For journalists and companies not traveling to Las Vegas, ShowStoppers will also stream press conferences during the week of 10 January on ShowStoppers TV, the acclaimed digital platform that launched in April 2020. ShowStoppers TV broadcasts live and on-demand events that enable marketers, brands, startups, industry leaders, innovators and PR teams to pitch new products and engage in conversation with journalists around the world.

“We are so excited to return to Las Vegas – home to ShowStoppers @ CES for more than two decades,” said Dave Leon, partner, ShowStoppers. “We look forward to seeing many new and returning faces. Companies are telling us how much they look forward to connecting again with journalists, in person, to launch new products, services and apps, to share product demos, to drive brand awareness, and generate news coverage and product reviews.”

The in-person and digital ShowStoppers press events will organize product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations for journalists, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives -- from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to digital health; to better, safer, healthier tools for working from home or going back to the office; to future mobility and autonomy, robotics, smart cities or blockchain; to apps and hardware that drive mobile and desktop innovation; to space tech, wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, green energy, anti-pandemic technologies, and more.

Health and safety are a top priority for ShowStoppers. Taking lead from CES, ShowStoppers will require all in-person attendees, exhibitors and staff to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. ShowStoppers continues to monitor guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nevada and Clark County. ShowStoppers will follow applicable federal, state and local laws, and is working with the Wynn as it updates rules for events at the hotel.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 26th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other tradeshows. ShowStoppers streams online, broadcasting live events, month after month.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events in person and online at ShowStoppers TV, contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, mailto:dave@showstoppers.com, +1 845-821-6123.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com, +1 310-936-8530.