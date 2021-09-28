BoundaryCare Finishes Strong in Minnesota’s Top Entrepreneurial Competition

BoundaryCare Finishes Strong at MN Cup!

The Location-and-Health Monitoring App Won the Public Showcase and is First Runner-Up in Minnesota Cup’s General Division

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoundaryCare, the location-tracking app for dementia patients and their caregivers, swept the General Division Public Showcase in the premier entrepreneurial competition in the Midwest, the Minnesota Cup. It then went on to become first runner-up in its division overall.

BoundaryCare, based in St. Paul, MN, is the first and only health and location-tracking software for the Apple Watch. Unlike other solutions, which are sold as dedicated devices, BoundaryCare is a downloadable app. It is currently available for Apple products, with an Android version in development. Specially designed to help those with cognitive difficulties, the app works in two parts: the vulnerable loved one wears an Apple Watch, and the watch discreetly sends updates to caregivers on their iPhone. It alerts caregivers if a loved one leaves a pre-defined safe zone, suffers a fall, or experiences issues with heart rate or rhythm, or even with oxygen saturation levels.

Location-tracking is extremely important for dementia patients. Ninety percent of them will eventually wander, and their chance of survival drops rapidly if they are not located within the first twelve hours. The responsibility for watching over the 6 million Americans suffering from Alzheimer’s (or similar) diseases falls largely on some 18 million family caregivers. BoundaryCare offers caregivers a hand, while providing autonomy and dignity for vulnerable loved ones.

“It gave us peace of mind,” reports Tan N., a customer who used the app to help care for his father. “BoundaryCare was the first device that allowed us to track him that he liked. It let us know his vitals and allowed us to track him the few times he did wander.”

The Minnesota Cup, where BoundaryCare received its recent accolades, attracts thousands of entries each year. As winner of the General Division Public Showcase, BoundaryCare rose above all other semi-finalists, and it eventually won first runner-up in the finalist round.

BoundaryCare is about to launch a seed funding round. The BoundaryCare pitch from the Minnesota Cup is available at https://www.boundarycare.com/press.

More information is available on the Apple App Store, or at www.boundarycare.com. For questions or customer support, contact BoundaryCare at info@boundarycare.com.

