Submit Release
News Search

There were 656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,147 in the last 365 days.

Tom Wayer Joins ProMation Engineering as National Sales Manager

ProMation Engineering

Tom Wayer, New ProMation National Sales Manager

Tom Wayer, ProMation National Sales Manager

Seasoned professional joins ProMation team

“ProMation is delighted to have someone of Tom’s caliber join our team. He brings a key sales experience with flow control equipment, including both commercial and industrial actuators to ProMation.”
— Dean Geraci, General Manager, ProMation Engineering
BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProMation Engineering announced that Tom Wayer has joined ProMation Engineering as National Sales Manager. Tom brings extensive knowledge and experience in process engineering and control to ProMation. Prior to joining ProMation, Tom had national sales and marketing leadership positions in heating ventilation and air conditioning, geothermal installations, high-tech construction and energy recovery systems. He has had corporate positions as well as running his own company. He most recently sold his air conditioning energy recovery technology to a leading defense contractor.

While holding numerous high-profile National Sales and Marketing positions, he has successfully sold equipment, systems and entire projects that utilized not only actuators, but valves, pumps, sensors, dampers, and piping. Tom has built and managed sales teams selling various mechanical and technical products and equipment ranging in price from less than $500 to over $1,000,000. Tom is a graduate from Purdue University with a Business and Engineering degree.

“I am excited to be able to join ProMation Engineering”, Tom said. “I feel like I have a substantial leg up in understanding ProMation’s business since I have been not only selling similar products, but purchasing, installing and troubleshooting control equipment as a contractor and installer. I am looking forward continue to grow with ProMation and our customers”.

About ProMation Engineering: ProMation Engineering provides electrical actuators and flow control devices for industrial applications and processes. The products are used in the oil and gas, aerospace, power generation, water treatment, chemical processing, pulp and paper, mining industries as well as emergency tunnel ventilation systems. Quarter Turn, Spring Return and Linear Actuators range in voltage from 12VDC to three phase 575VAC. ProMation holds standard and hazardous location certifications from CSA for UL, IEC, EN and CSA standards.

Dean Geraci
ProMation Engineering
+1 352-544-8436
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

You just read:

Tom Wayer Joins ProMation Engineering as National Sales Manager

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.