Tom Wayer Joins ProMation Engineering as National Sales Manager
Seasoned professional joins ProMation team
“ProMation is delighted to have someone of Tom’s caliber join our team. He brings a key sales experience with flow control equipment, including both commercial and industrial actuators to ProMation.”BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProMation Engineering announced that Tom Wayer has joined ProMation Engineering as National Sales Manager. Tom brings extensive knowledge and experience in process engineering and control to ProMation. Prior to joining ProMation, Tom had national sales and marketing leadership positions in heating ventilation and air conditioning, geothermal installations, high-tech construction and energy recovery systems. He has had corporate positions as well as running his own company. He most recently sold his air conditioning energy recovery technology to a leading defense contractor.
— Dean Geraci, General Manager, ProMation Engineering
While holding numerous high-profile National Sales and Marketing positions, he has successfully sold equipment, systems and entire projects that utilized not only actuators, but valves, pumps, sensors, dampers, and piping. Tom has built and managed sales teams selling various mechanical and technical products and equipment ranging in price from less than $500 to over $1,000,000. Tom is a graduate from Purdue University with a Business and Engineering degree.
“I am excited to be able to join ProMation Engineering”, Tom said. “I feel like I have a substantial leg up in understanding ProMation’s business since I have been not only selling similar products, but purchasing, installing and troubleshooting control equipment as a contractor and installer. I am looking forward continue to grow with ProMation and our customers”.
About ProMation Engineering: ProMation Engineering provides electrical actuators and flow control devices for industrial applications and processes. The products are used in the oil and gas, aerospace, power generation, water treatment, chemical processing, pulp and paper, mining industries as well as emergency tunnel ventilation systems. Quarter Turn, Spring Return and Linear Actuators range in voltage from 12VDC to three phase 575VAC. ProMation holds standard and hazardous location certifications from CSA for UL, IEC, EN and CSA standards.
