Blackstone Resources AG launches state-of-the-art research laboratory for battery technology
Blackstone Res N (SWX:CH0460027110)BAAR, SCHWITZERLAND, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackstone Resources AG starts with the most sophisticated research laboratory
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Blackstone Resources AG (Symbol BLS, SWX: ISIN CH0460027110) is pleased to announce that Blackstone Technology GmbH (wholly owned subsidiary of Blackstone Resources AG) is commissioning a state-of-the-art development laboratory for battery cell research at its new production site in Döbeln (Saxony). "With this step, we are further expanding our market-leading competencies in the field of battery technology," explains Serhat Yilmaz, CMO, Chief Marketing Officer of Blackstone Technology. "The development, analysis and testing of our battery cells will now take place directly at the site. Once again, we are strengthening our commitment to the climate-neutral electromobility of tomorrow."
The new research center in Döbeln is seamlessly connected to existing manufacturing processes. Innovations and further developments in battery cell technology can thus be realized and implemented by Blackstone Technology in a particularly timely manner. "We will now adapt our product ranges to the changing requirements and developments in the dynamic market of the e-mobility and communications industry in an even shorter cycle," said Ulrich Ernst, President and CEO of Blackstone Resources AG. "We have spared no investment to equip our site in Döbeln with a state-of-the-art laboratory that fits our requirements. The research facility can keep pace with the best in Europe."
The new safety and environmental laboratory is a center of excellence for research into ageing phenomena and the analysis of components and raw materials. Blackstone Technology GmbH thus has extensive testing and research procedures at its disposal for consistent further development of battery technology and its own product series.
About us Blackstone Resources AG:
Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug, and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery-metals market and offers direct exposure to the battery-technology revolution.
Presently, Blackstone Technology GmbH builds up a production-line for small series of 3D printed batteries in Döbeln, Saxony, Germany. The short-term production will be pouch-cells with the Blackstone Thick Layer Technology © which allows a 20% higher density in lithium-ioncells, Blackstone Resources continues the program of development in solid state batteries and its production process.
Electric vehicles and batteries have driven the demand for large quantities of various metals. Therefore, Blackstone Resources sets up, develops, and manages production-refineries for battery-metals such as lithium, cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel and copper.
