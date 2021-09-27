Medical Carts Market Size to Reach USD 696.6 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9% | Valuates Reports
Medical Carts defined as one kind of medical trolley specifically used for medical staffs for distributing drug, checking the electronic medical records, etc.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Carts Market Statistics 2027
In 2020, the global Medical Carts market size was USD 410 Million and it is expected to reach USD 696.6 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.
he Medical Carts include ergonomic features and workflow solutions to accommodate and lessen the rigorous day-to-day tasks associated with providing personal care. It can reduce fatigue, frustration and stress with a medical staff’s every step.
The world's leading manufacturers of Medical handcarts are AFC Industries, Ergotron, Inc., ITD GmbH, Elovate Medical, Jaco Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Harloff Manufacturing Co., Medline Industries Inc., Hergo Ergonomic Support Systems, Inc. and Performance Health.
Medical Carts market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Carts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
By Type
• Non-powered Type
• Powered Type
By Application
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Others
Key Companies
• AFC Industries
• Ergotron, Inc
• ITD GmbH
• Enovate Medical
• JACO Inc.
• Advantech Co., Ltd
• Harloff Manufacturing Co.
• Medline Industries Inc.
• Hergo Ergonomic Support Systems, Inc.
• Performance Health.
By Region
• North America
• United States
• Canada
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Southeast Asia
• Australia
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic Countries
• Rest of Europe
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
