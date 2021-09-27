Practus Announces Merger of their brands under an umbrella identity

Practus reaffirms commitment to delivering tangible outcomes (ROI) to clients, and will continue to challenge and redefine the consulting space.

It is a significant milestone for us, as globally the economies bounce, offering Practus an unique opportunity to become synonymous with delivering results to clients using technology as a key enabler” — Deepak Narayanan, Founder & CEO, Practus

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Practus , which delivers impact to companies using its proprietary ROI model in the Office of CFO and Performance improvement categories, has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth and a renewal of its corporate vision. At the heart of this rebranding is a merging of all the existing brands – MyCFO, MyCXO, and Practus to a single brand Practus – and an update to its corporate logo.For over a decade, Practus has cemented its status as the market leader in the Office of CFO Services and as one of the fastest growing performance improvement firms. Practus has been growing consistently at over 40% CAGR for more than a decade delivering anywhere between 3-12X of its fee as ROI to clients and servicing clients in over 10 countries. This growth reflects the increasing recognition of managements, Investors and Boards of the ’implementation focussed’ measurable value delivered by Practus. This includes deeper, lasting engagements thanks to Practus’ proven methodologies to solve increasingly complex business challenges faced by the clients, while delivering higher impact and improved RoI by the way of technology adoption, driven by passionate and committed people.With Practus, all of its solutions Office of CFO/ Interim Management, Profit and cashflow improvement, Digital Transformation, Tech Stack, Post Merger Integration and Managed Services are delivered to companies across sizes, Industries, geographies and functions.“It is a significant milestone for the company, as globally the economies bounce back after a challenging period, offering Practus a unique opportunity to become synonymous with delivering measurable impact (ROI) using technology as a key enabler,” said Deepak Narayanan, Founder & CEO, Practus adding “This new brand and evolving positioning perfectly illustrates our growing ambition in the market.”The Practus logo symbolizes the vision of being disruptors and creating new ways of doing things. It denotes the game tic-tac-toe, suggesting the organization’s ability of out-of-the-box thinking and the flair for problem-solving.In addition to new brand identity, Practus also relaunched its website – www.roibypractus.com . The new intuitive UI and vibrant colors reflect the company’s approach to their work: energetic, passionate, and innovative.SVenkat, Founder Practus said, “Our new logo depicts coming together of people, processes, and technology. We saw the necessity for a single brand to convey the concept of - One Brand, One Company, One Culture. At Practus, we take a student-for-life approach to problem solving, always developing and experimenting with new approaches. We customize each experience to the circumstances. Where necessary, we re-invent."About PractusAt Practus ( www.roibypractus.com ), our purpose is to disrupt the 'consulting' space & challenge the status quo. The impact that we generate helps improve business outcomes for clients significantly. Our team collaborates successfully with stakeholders to deliver tangible results with technology as an enabler. In doing so, we play a critical role in building a better world for our people, clients, business partners, and community.Using proprietary frameworks and methodology, Practus has consistently delivered tangible outcomes: profitability & working capital improvement, revenue optimization, enterprise valuation enhancement to our clients in the range of 3-10X of our fee.Practus assists organizations across diverse industries ranging from a start-up to Fortune 500 companies which deliver measurable business outcomes through 3 service lines (a) Office of CFO (b) Performance Improvement (c) Business TransformationFor more updates, follow Practus on LinkedIn, Twitter & YouTube #ResultsDelivered #Practus #FinanceAdvisory #FinanceTransformation #Rebranding #PerformanceImprovement #CFOServices

Practusians are implementers delivering tangible outcomes via integration of people, proprietary processes & technology to solve client problems.