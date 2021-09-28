BASIS ID unveils Entr, the breakthrough in technology and design to redefine digital KYC and AML service

BASIS ID is pleased to announce a successful launch of a new real-time, biometric e-ID verification software product called «Entr».

TALLINN, ESTONIA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BASIS ID, an innovative electronic identity verification company, providing KYC and AML solution, along with risk and fraud management services worldwide, is pleased to announce a successful launch of a new real-time, biometric e-ID verification software product called «Entr».

The official launch date for Entr is 21st of September.

This fully automated solution enables BASIS ID to continue its commitment to fight against fraud and offers companies of all sizes the opportunity to meet regulatory challenges while fully focusing on customer experience.

Based on Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques, «Entr» is designed to instantly build confidence in relationships between companies and their clients by harmonizing digital verification procedures in a faster, more accurate and secure way.

“Advanced functionality of «Entr» and its flexibility allows proving identity by the simple head movement, in a matter of seconds and, above all, with complete confidence. It is our “here and now” approach and we really have done our best to make it all function perfectly together”, says Akim Arhipov, the executive director of BASIS ID. “This is an important development in the field of remote identity verification, which concerns companies of all industries where verification service is required”.

The interface is intuitive and easy to operate for end-users

BASIS ID «Entr» merges AI, OCR, machine learning algorithms and know-how liveness analysis technology to automatically extract necessary data from the ID document, compare it with the captured real-time footage of the user and instantly validate their digital identity.

The variability of movement is a new unique feature that enhances legit users’ experience and helps to detect and prevent sophisticated identity fraud and document forgery.

As of now, most other verification providers offer only one option of liveness check. Entr has three options from «the box»: moving head left-right; moving the head around and nodding up and down. Regardless of client’s preferences, «Entr» provides outstanding accuracy and the fastest user journey in all cases.

“Our absolute advantage is the unique liveness check that we developed for our solution. Randomised liveness check action prevents bad actors from use of data sets purchased on the Dark Web. Its BASIS ID’s proud intellectual property“, points out Sergei Sergejev, CPO at BASIS ID. “It is a totally configurable web-and-mobile friendly widget that can be embedded onto client platform with just a few lines of HTML code”, says Sergei Sergejev. “Thanks to the speed and simplicity of the process, integration of the «Entr» removes friction from the onboarding procedure and brings a much higher customer conversion rate.”

Other key features of the BASIS ID «Entr» include:

- ID documents collection

«Entr» verifies over 3000 government-issued documents from more than 190 countries, has build-in automated document processing and error recognition

- AML and PEP check

«Entr» combines PEP, OFAC, AML, Sanction and Adverse media screening across 190 countries and 42,842 databases

- Optical Character Recognition

«Entr» recognises Latin and Cyrillic alphabets, all existing hieroglyphs, any types of fonts, “special signs” and character graphics

- Biometric identification

«Entr» performs biometric and liveness analysis of 50 video frames for 3D face modeling with motion, rotation and blinking analysis

- Video and Selfie Verification

«Entr» provides flawless Video and Selfie verification that includes spoofing detection, comparison with the personal identity document, address and age verification

About BASIS ID:

BASIS ID is a global award-winning KYC and AML automation service company of a ZignSec group (ZIGN:SE0012930105) that enables millions of verified identities a year. Our software verifies over 3,000 government-issued documents from more than 190 countries. We are a listed company group in NASDAQ First North Sweden and follow every regulatory obligation meaning strong reporting, corporate governance, licensing, and compliance with international laws such as GPDR, data localization laws, FATF etc.

At the same time, we are agile development and consulting boutique helping companies of all sizes and industries. We work very closely with our clients, being hands-on onboarding & verification engineers, compliance & risk generalists, and finally, friends, who rely on trust, relationship satisfaction growth, and general intelligence.

We’re completely driven by our customers and focus on what matters to them: cost, speed, convenience, and coverage.

We are present in Estonia, Stockholm, Singapore, the Czech Republic, the US, Canada, and the UK.

For more information, visit www.basisid.com