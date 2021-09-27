Royalton Barracks / DUI-Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B203191
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 9/26/21, 1854 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 125, Hancock
VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs
ACCUSED: Vincent Gibbs
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/26/21 at approximately 1854 hours it was reported Vincent Gibbs of
Granville threatened suicide and stated his house was burning down. Fire
responded to Gibbs' residence and found gasoline on the floor throughout the
house. Gibbs arrived on scene but left quickly and the firemen stated he was
acting strange. Further down the road another fireman saw Gibbs in his black Chevrolet
Monte Carlo and stated he was driving erratically. Troopers found Gibbs at a
relative’s house in Hancock. Upon further investigation, it was determined that
Gibbs was under the influence of intoxicants. Gibbs was taken into custody and
transported to the Barracks for processing. He was cited to appear in Addison
County Criminal Court on 12/13/21 for the charge of DUI. Gibbs was
transported to Gifford Medical Center by troopers where he refused medical treatment. The arson
investigation is still ongoing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/21, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov