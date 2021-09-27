Royalton Barracks / DUI-Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B203191

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 9/26/21, 1854 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 125, Hancock

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs

ACCUSED: Vincent Gibbs

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/26/21 at approximately 1854 hours it was reported Vincent Gibbs of

Granville threatened suicide and stated his house was burning down. Fire

responded to Gibbs' residence and found gasoline on the floor throughout the

house. Gibbs arrived on scene but left quickly and the firemen stated he was

acting strange. Further down the road another fireman saw Gibbs in his black Chevrolet

Monte Carlo and stated he was driving erratically. Troopers found Gibbs at a

relative’s house in Hancock. Upon further investigation, it was determined that

Gibbs was under the influence of intoxicants. Gibbs was taken into custody and

transported to the Barracks for processing. He was cited to appear in Addison

County Criminal Court on 12/13/21 for the charge of DUI. Gibbs was

transported to Gifford Medical Center by troopers where he refused medical treatment. The arson

investigation is still ongoing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/21, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

