Xerafy Introduces Xense, The Next Generation Of RAIN RFID Sensors For Industrial IoT

The Xerafy Xense sensors use a battery-free RFID platform, supporting the cost-effective deployment of monitoring capabilities in Industrial IoT systems.

SINGAPORE, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xerafy Xense offers Industrial IoT its new customizable platform to monitor and track assets in manufacturing, construction, infrastructure.

Some of the key features of the new sensor tags include:
A range of monitoring parameter options - Temperature (from -40° to +125°C with +/- 0.35°C resolution), Humidity, Strain, Ambient light, Pressure, Magnetic field (Hall Effect), Electrical continuity
Industry-grade form factors and mounting options
Battery-free operations
RAIN RFID global wireless standard - UHF Gen 2 EPC passive RFID
Fast read rate, every 10ms

Industrial IoT ready -
ERPs and other production control systems rely on data acquisition for Industrial IOT systems driving automation and digitization. RAIN RFID, the global Radio-frequency identification (RFID) standard, underpins the Xerafy Xense sensor platform. RAIN RFID has evolved into the de facto standard for Industrial IoT applications such as asset location, counting, analysis, monitoring, and tracking. As a result, the Xerafy sensors are directly compatible with the existing RAIN RFID infrastructure available in the field.

Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags -
The passive UHF RFID sensor tags from Xerafy are battery-free and derive their energy from the radio waves emitted by the reader. They have the same lifespan as the asset they are monitoring because they do not require an external power source. Wireless communication enables automatic identification, data capture, and data transfer over long distances (up to 7 meters) and through other materials (depending on form factor and substrate).

Sensing Powered By Asygn -
The Asygn AS321x is the world's first RAIN RFID fully passive IC that includes a sensing and acquisition interface for both resistive and capacitive sensors. The chip is fully compliant with the RAIN RFID protocol, so no special sequences or custom commands are required.

Fully Customizable -
When it comes to the application environment, material properties, and accessibility, among others, Industrial IOT systems present unique requirements and challenges. Xerafy Xense is a fully customizable platform that allows the sensor to be designed to specifications by utilizing the company's extensive library of trusted industry-grade form factors, mounting options, materials, sensing features, and so on.

Samples are presented at RFID Journal Live 2021, Phoenix, September 26-28, on the Asygn Booth #814.

