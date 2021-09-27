Insurtech Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Business Development Strategies by Key Players
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Insurtech Market by Offering (Solution and Service), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Big Data & Business Analytics, IoT, and Others), End User (Life & Health Insurance and Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance), and Application (Product Development & Underwriting, Sales & Marketing, Policy Admin Collection & Disbursement, and Claims Management): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global Insurtech market size was valued at $9,415.28 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $158,994.52 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030.
Market Scenario
The report delineates a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Insurtech Market from 2021 to 2030 to help the stakeholders apprehend the real industry landscape. The report involves the provincial analysis of the global Insurtech Market. All the information pertaining to the industry growth are obtained from highly reliable sources and are meticulously examined as well as affirmed by the leading market players.
Research Methodology
The research methodology of the global Insurtech Market takes in extensive primary and secondary research. The primary study encompasses an in-depth evaluation of an array of driving forces, whereas, the secondary research involves a significant overview of the products & services. Furthermore, a lot of relevant and government sites, press releases, and industry journals have been thoroughly probed to call forth high-value industry insights.
At the same time, it is very much important to comprehend to the overall value chain to attain a deep understanding of the industry. To pull off this aspect, Allied Market Research accumulates data from the top officials in the industry. Simultaneously, technical data is also collected from the intellectual property standpoint, while technical trends are obtained through detailed assessments, technical meetings, and trade communiqués & reports. This study portrays an informative depiction of the global market along with the current drifts and future assessments to prop up the investment pockets.
COVID-19 scenario analysis
The rapid spread of the COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the majority of market spheres. The explicit study of the market provides a brief overview of the entire market scenario during the pandemic. Also, it has outlined the important strategies adopted by the market players to fight the adversity, thereby sustaining in the market. The report further presents the market share & size that has been highly impacted by the outbreak. The report has also highlighted the fact that how the initiation of mass inoculation drives by most government bodies is expected to help the market revive, in terms of revenue, very soon. In a nutshell, the report presents a deep overview of the pre- as well as post-COVID-19 scenario.
The global Insurtech Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of major market players such as Damco Group, DXC Technology Company, Majesco, Oscar Insurance, OutSystems, Quantemplate, Shift Technology, Trov Insurance Solutions, LLC, Wipro Limited, and Zhongan Insurance.
Furthermore, prominent strategies such as product launch, business expansion, acquisition, and others are adopted by leading players to strengthen their business reach and position in the global Insurtech Market.
Key Benefits for Insurtech Market:
• This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global Insurtech Market share with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
• The overall Insurtech Market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
• The Insurtech Market report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
• The global Insurtech Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.
• Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the Insurtech Market.
• The report includes the Insurtech Market share of key vendors and Insurtech Market trends.
