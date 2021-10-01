UNSUNG AMERICAN HERO'S

(Unsung American Heroes)

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXTRAORDINARY CONTRIBUTORS is a Mini-Documentary Series that will expose the life of the Unsung American Heroes. An unsung hero is a person who has achieved great things or committed acts of bravery or self-sacrifice, yet is not celebrated or recognized. An unsung hero may be someone who acts bravely in battle without notice, or someone who sacrifices himself for the good of the group, without recognition. The earliest known use of the term unsung hero is in a children’s periodical published in the mid-1800s called Merry’s Museum & Parley’s Magazine. The idea that heroes should be celebrated in song goes back thousands of years. Many believe that the origin of the term unsung hero dates to the Greek poet Pindar, who celebrated the athletes in the Panhellenic festivals in a series of odes. In his work, Isthmian Odes, Pindar wrote: “Unsung, the noblest deed will die.” The featured heroes in this episode have made a positive contribution to the way that we live today, and as we learn from their determination and dedication to achieve success at accomplishing their quest, we gain the energy to achieve and grow in our individual commitment to live a purpose driven life, so that our legacy is meaningful to those behind us and our lives illuminate those around us.

FEATURED IN THIS EPISODE:

Lewis Howard Latimer (1848-1928). Lewis Howard Latimer was a Black American inventor and patent draftsman. His inventions included an evaporative air conditioner, an improved process for manufacturing carbon filaments for light bulbs, and an improved toilet system for railroad cars.

Rebecca Lee Crumpler, born Rebecca Davis, was an American physician, nurse and author. After studying at the New England Female Medical College, in 1864 she became the first African-American woman to become a doctor of medicine in the United States. She published “Book of Medical Discourses in Two Parts” in 1883, which is widely regarded as one of the first medical texts written by an African American author. Dr. Lee Crumpler practiced throughout Boston and Virginia during her time as a physician and cared for freed slaves after the end of the Civil War.

William Hastie – (November 17, 1904 – April 14, 1976)

William Henry Hastie Jr. was an American lawyer, judge, educator, public official, and civil rights advocate. He was the first African American to serve as Governor of the United States Virgin Islands. Hastie would later be appointed as an appellate judge by Harry Truman, and serve in appeals court for twenty-two years.