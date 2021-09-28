IIoT Industry - Global Industrial IoT Platform Market to Reach $20.78 billion by 2028: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Industrial Iot Iiot Platform Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platform Market is accounted for $6.00 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $20.78 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Rise in the number of cost-effective, intelligent connected devices, sensors, rising need for centralized monitoring and predictive maintenance of assets are the major factors driving the market growth. However, absence of standardization in IoT protocols is hampering the growth of the market. Industrial IoT platforms are distinct from generalized IoT platforms. Here the IIoT technologies are particularly conceptualized and built for employ within asset-intensive and highly regulated environments. Inside such environments, the industrial IoT platform takes care of the orchestration, harvesting, aggregation and analysis of data. This occurs with an eye towards rapid decision-making and enhanced process transparency. The IIoT platform may be inspired as a technology suite or as an open and common-purpose application platform, or together in combination. The IIOT platform is engineered to support the requirement of security, safety and mission criticality associated with industrial assets and their operating environments. Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platform Market include Accenture Plc, Cisco, General Electric, Hitachi, IBM Corporation, Intel, Microsoft, PTC, Qio Technologies, Schneider Electric, Siemens , Software Ag, and Zebra Technologies.
Offerings Covered:
• Platforms
• Services
Components Covered:
• Hardware
• Software
Connectivity’s Covered:
• Wired Technologies
• Wireless Technologies
• Fieldbus Technologies
Applications Covered:
• Asset Tracking & Management.
• Automation Control & Management
• Business Process Optimization
• Emergency And Incident Management
• Logistics and Supply chain Optimization
• Network System Management
• Real-Time Workforce Tracking & Management
• Remote Monitoring
• Workforce Management
End Users Covered:
• Process Industry
• Discrete Industry
