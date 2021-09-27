Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Anticipated to Generate Revenue of $28.79 billion by 2027 - Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is accounted for $15.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $28.79 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing R& D activities coupled with the development of novel technologies and rising new diagnostic tests for the control of infectious diseases are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, lack of skilled technicians/professionals and high cost of these devices is hampering the market growth. Infectious disease diagnostics involves identifying the presence of foreign antigen/organism using diagnostic tools such as kits. Any bacteria which cause infectious disease are called pathogens. Diagnosis for the causative organism of bacterial disease is always difficult since infections show symptoms like lethargy and fever. Some of the key players profiled in the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market are Abbott Diagnostic, Alere, Beckman Coulter , Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), bioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cavidi, Cepheid, Corgenix, Diasorin, Diaxonhit , Eiken Chemical, EMD Millipore, J.Mitra, Meridian Bioscience, Roche Diagnostic , Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, TECHLAB, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Trinity Biotech.
Product & Services Covered:
• Assays, Kits, & Reagents
• Instruments
• Software
Test Types Covered:
• Biopsies
• Imaging Test
• Laboratory Tests
Technologies Covered:
• Biochemical Characterization
• Clinical Microbiology
• Conventional Techniques
• DNA Microarray
• DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
• Hybridization and Microarrays
• Immunodiagnostics
• Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
• Microscopy
• Molecular Techniques
• POC infectious disease diagnostics test
• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
