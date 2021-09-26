Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 2:30 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the five bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (5 bills)

  1. H.R. 1693 – EQUAL Act (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
  2. H.R. 4981 –To amend the Fentanyl Sanctions Act, to modify certain deadlines relating to the Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking (Rep. Trone – Foreign Affairs)
  3. H.R. 4250 – War Crimes Rewards Expansion Act (Rep. Foxx – Foreign Affairs)
  4. H.R. 1228 – Libya Stabilization Act, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs)
  5. H.R. 4686 – Cambodia Democracy Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Chabot – Foreign Affairs)
Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684 – Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)

The Rule, which was adopted on August 24th, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

H.Res. ___ Rule Providing for Consideration of H.R. 3110 – PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Education and Labor), H.R. 3992 – POJA Act of 2021 (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Education and Labor), and H.R. 2119 – Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. McBath – Education and Labor)

Members are advised that following last votes, the House will debate the Rule Providing for Consideration of H.R. 3110, H.R. 3992, and H.R. 2119.

Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (8 votes)

  1. S. 848 – Consider Teachers Act of 2021 (Sen. Braun – Education and Labor)
  2. H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources)
  3. H.R. 1154 – Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act (Rep. McEachin – Natural Resources)
  4. H.R. 3533 – To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform)
  5. H.R. 3599 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
  6. H.R. 1204 – District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform)
  7. H.R. 978 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
  8. H.R. 2617 – Performance Enhancement Reform Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)

