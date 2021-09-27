Industrial Heating Equipment Market Worth $64,134.8 Million by 2030 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis

An increase in continuous and stable energy demands from industries in developing economies, such as China, India, Japan, and Brazil, boosts the market growth.

The industrial heating equipment market was valued at $36.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $64.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The industrial heating equipment market consists of revenue generated by sales of boilers, furnaces and heat pumps in industries such as oil & gas, metal & mining, chemical and other industries. In addition, these industrial heating equipment requires timely maintenance. Revenue generated by sales of spare parts and maintenances is also included in the industrial heating equipment market.

Top 10 Key Market Players
Carrier
Easco Boiler Corp.
Emerson Electric Co.
Ingersoll Rand Inc.
Johnson Controls, Inc.
Lennox International Inc.
McKenna Boiler Works Inc.
The Danfoss Group
Thermcraft, Inc.
Uponor Corporation.

Key Benefits
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial heating equipment market trends and dynamics.
In-depth industrial heating equipment market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

Key Market Segments
By Product Type
Heat pumps
Furnaces
Boilers

By Fuel Type
Fossil fuel
Electric

By End-user Industry
Oil & gas
Metal & mining
Chemical
Others

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA