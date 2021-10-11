Private Jet Card Comparisons adds Carbon Offset, Cryptocurrency Acceptance, and Empty Leg Discount Comparisons
Subscribers to Private Jet Card Comparisons can now compare carbon offset options, cryptocurrency acceptance and empty leg discounts by private aviation sellersLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Jet Card Comparisons, the only independent buyers’ guide to private aviation solutions, adds data comparing carbon (CO2) offset options, cryptocurrency acceptance, and empty leg discounts to its database of over 50 jet card and membership providers and more than 250 programs. The database includes over 40,000 data points covering 65+ variables that impact buyer selection.
The announcement was made during the National Business Aviation Association's 2021 Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition.
Carbon offset comparisons cover if they are offered by the provider, whether they are included in the contracted price or at an additional fee, and then specifics on each program.
For cryptocurrencies, the comparisons cover whether they are accepted, what types, and which platforms are used.
Additionally, Private Jet Card Comparisons has added comparisons of empty leg policies, including if the program offers discounted flights and special discounts for program members.
“Private Jet Card Comparisons is the only private aviation solutions buyer’s guide that doesn’t sell its database or accept referral fees from private jet companies. Instead, we provide quantitative data, independent analysis, and personalized assistance to help subscribers identify the providers that best fit their needs. This saves subscribers days and hours of research time. At the same time, providers increase sales efficiency by talking to educated consumers who have already identified their program as being a fit, so it’s truly a win-win,” says Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons.
Via its easy-to-use Excel spreadsheet subscribers filter, they can find the best provider options for their needs by comparing:
- Safety – Aircraft and Operator Sourcing Standards, and Pilot Experience
- Pricing – Purchase Price, Hourly Rates, and Pricing Methodology
- Flexibility – Lead time for Reservations and Cancellations, Applicable Aircraft, Seating Capacity, and Service Area for Flying at Contracted Rates
- Stability – Ownership, Company History, Headcount, Refund Options, and Escrow Account Options
- Aircraft Type – Search by Cabin Category, Specific Aircraft Types, and Number of Seats Needed, including the ability to upgrade or downgrade based on their needs for that trip
- Details That Matter – Insurance, WIFI, Pets Policies, Service Recovery, Initiation Fees, Annual and Monthly Dues, CPI Escalators, Fuel Surcharges, De-icing, and Peak Day Charges, Taxi Time, Segment, and Daily Minimums, Roundtrip Discounts
There is no cost for providers to be in the Private Jet Card Comparisons’ database. However, they must provide program details. Subscribers pay a modest $250 subscription for 12 months’ access and VIP support.
So far, in 2021, the database has been updated over 110 times.
For flyers who don’t want to buy a jet card or membership, there is access to a curated guide of On-Demand Charter Brokers, including third-party consumer ratings and certifications. There is also a guide to Jet Sharing and By-The-Seat Private Jet Services.
Private Jet Card Comparisons' exclusive QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING tool enables subscribers to easily compare flight pricing between jet cards and on-demand charter quotes.
The database includes programs serving consumers in North America, Europe, and Worldwide.
