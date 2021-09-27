S4 Announces First Patient in EASY AF IDE Study and Also Adds VP of Business Development
COLUMBUS, OH, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 27, 2021
Contact: William Fuller, bill@S4medical.com
S4 Announces First Patient in EASY AF IDE Study and Also Adds VP of Business Development
CLEVELAND, OH – S4 Medical Corp today announced the successful initiation of the first patient enrolled in the EASY AF study at The Ohio State University Medical Center as part of an FDA-approved IDE study.
In addition to The Ohio State University Medical Center, S4 expects to have approximately 10 other sites participating in the study.
S4’s Esolution device is a patented technology intended to deviate and protect the esophagus. Designed by a team of physicians including electrophysiologists, cardiac anesthesiologists, and gastroenterologists, Esolution is the only device that holds promise to protect the esophagus during catheter ablation.
“Being able to offer our patients – and electrophysiologists – this new option for AF ablation procedures is an absolute breakthrough,” says Emile Daoud, M.D., Chief of Cardiac Electrophysiology at The Ohio State University and co-founder of S4. “It has been a journey getting to this point, and we are excited to see the results of this trial.”
Raul Weiss, M.D., electrophysiologist at The Ohio State University, serves as the national principal investigator for the EASY AF study says “we saw great promise in earlier studies using the S4 device. We are eager to see whether this multicenter, randomized, and blinded study can reduce thermal injury of the esophagus associated with catheter ablation.”
"This study is a major milestone for S4 and we are thrilled to have the first patient. Since catheter ablation was first used, electrophysiologists have needed a true solution to prevent esophageal injury, and we are hopeful that the Esolution device will fill this clinical need," says William Fuller, S4’s co-founder and CEO.
Fuller says the timing could not be better to fill an important position for S4, adding Ron Farnham as VP of Business Development. Farnham has been a veteran in the electrophysiology space for more than two decades, has held various sales leadership positions with Biosense Webster and Medtronic. He was also involved in launching other disruptive technologies including the Carto mapping system, the Thermacool Irrigated RF ablation catheter, and the Cryoballoon ablation system. “Ron’s experience is perfectly aligned with our timeline as we head into our IDE study.” Fuller says.
About S4 Medical Corp.
S4 Medical Corp. is a medical device company focused on innovative solutions for cardiac procedures. The company’s initial product is a simple, yet comprehensive solution intended at reducing complications to the esophagus during catheter ablation treatment for atrial fibrillation. S4’s team is motivated by providing advanced solutions for superior healthcare. The esolution device is not yet approved by the FDA.
###
William Fuller
S4 Medical
+1 4402798091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn