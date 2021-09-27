Martin Dober joins Vitafluence.ai as Advisor
A veteran of big Pharma and Payors, Martin brings years of experience to position Vitafluence for partnerships and collaborations with these key stakeholders
Martin's depth of experience, extensive connections, deep knowledge of the purchasing practices of key stakeholders, and great people leadership, is an excellent addition to accelerate our traction”KRONBERG, GERMANY, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitafluence.ai is proud to announce and welcome Martin Dober, as an advisor to the team to scale up the development and commercialization of digital biomarkers for diagnoses and monitoring of neurological conditions. As a veteran of big Pharma and big Payors, Martin brings years of experience to position Vitafluence for partnerships and collaborations with these important stakeholders, a key pillar of the next phase of development for Vitafluence.ai.
— Dr. Peter O. Owotoki, CEO Vitafluence.ai
A former executive to Pharma company- Roche and Payor - Zurich Insurance Company as well as to other European leading blue-chip companies, Martin brings an unparalleled wealth of industry experience and an entrepreneurial mindset to propel Vitafluence.ai as it advances its digital biomarkers and therapeutics through clinical validations to commercialization. Martin comes with unique insights into the purchasing practices of these global companies that will be invaluable to guide Vitafluence as it navigates partnerships and collaborations to scale the adoption of its digital biomarkers and therapeutics.
A great people leader, Martin will also support the management of Vitafluence to create a world-class culture that optimizes performance with the holistic well-being of the total person in the workplace.
Martin is married, has two daughters, and loves to explore the majestic mountains of Switzerland with his family and enjoy fine dining with his wife. His morning swims in the lake of Zurich are a regular source of energy and time for inspiration.
“We are super excited to have Martin on board for this highly impactful journey. His depth of experience, extensive connections, deep knowledge of the purchasing practices of some of our key stakeholders, and his great people leadership, is an excellent addition to our team that will accelerate our traction and impact as a force for good to transform the neuro health journey for individuals everywhere” Dr. Peter O. Owotoki, Co-founder and CEO at Vitafluence.ai.
And in Martin's words - “I am convinced the power of digital technology with data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation, and remote monitoring will bring further innovation and drive efficiencies in the health care industry. Peter, Wamuyu, and the Vitafluence team have led compassionate AI solutions that address the challenges in mental health and foster opportunities with state-of-the-art digital technology. I am super motivated, humbled to be part of the Vitafluence journey and making an impact on the neuro health community.”
About Vitafluence.ai GmbH
Vitafluence.ai is transforming the neuro-health journey.
As a data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up with the mission of connecting the dots to create empathetic and responsible AI-powered healthcare solutions that improve human experienced quality of life and bridge the healthcare access gaps. The company focusses on conditions that are considered to have gender, ethnic and age biases such as on Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD).
