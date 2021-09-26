Submit Release
Bobby Blakdout releases Highly-Anticipated 2021 Debut EP

Bobby is dropping his latest EP via his label Blak'd Out Records

I am fascinated by the complexity of the human mind, Ancient Arts and Controversial philosophies ”
— Robert Lindsey aka Bobby Blakdout
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DJ and producer Bobby Blakdout, legally born Robert Lindsey, hailing from Long Island, New York, has unveiled teasers for his new EP! days before he will also be releasing a book

Reboot'D showcases the evolution of Bobby Blakdout's sound and production. The EP delivers even more electrifying sounds for the fans that were left wanting more and there is truly something for electronic music lovers of all tastes and is comprised of 4 tracks.

Furthermore, Bobby Blakdout had the special opportunity to showcase his new book which has already reached the Amazon Best Sellers list while on "Pre-Save"

With the recent release of his EP and his debut book titled, Brand'D, Bobby Blakdout's fans are sure to enjoy this new music to carry them into late-festival season. With such an eclectic release, singles from Reboot'D will surely be seen on mainstages throughout this year and next. As for the DJ and producer, Bobby Blakdout has no sign of slowing down in the months to come.

