DEM Division of Law Enforcement K9 Grizzly to get Donation of Body Armor

PROVIDENCE - Rhode Island DEM Division of Law Enforcement's K9 Grizzly will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Grizzly's vest is sponsored by Judith and David Cataldi of North Scituate, RI and will be embroidered with the sentiment "Honoring those who served and sacrificed." Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

"It gives us confidence knowing that Grizzly is protected by this vest when going into dangerous situations, and that means so much, as he is my partner and family 24/7," says Lieutenant Chris Duguid of the Division of Law Enforcement's Marine/K9 Unit.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom fitted, and NIJ-certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,381 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

