A public hearing to consider the possible commutation of sentence for Warren Brown, #179988

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. to consider the possible commutation of sentence for Warren Brown, #179988. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than October 22, 2021 to confirm attendance.

Warren Brown was sentenced to a term of Life for the crime of Controlled Substance-Deliver/ Manufacture-Narcotics/Cocaine 650 Grams or More. Warren Brown was sentenced on May 16, 2002 out of Wayne County.

Sandra Wilson, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the MCLA 791.244 prior to any recommendation for executive clemency by the Parole Board.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography, or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.