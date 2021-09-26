A public hearing to consider the possible commutation of sentence for Charles Williams, #136916

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Chris Gautz, Public Information Officer

517-335-2316

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to consider the possible commutation of sentence for Charles Williams, #136916. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than October 22, 2021 to confirm attendance.

Charles Williams was sentenced to two terms of Life for the crimes of Controlled Substance-Deliver/ Manufacture-Narcotics/Cocaine 650 Grams or More-Habitual 4th and Controlled Substance-Deliver/ Manufacture-Narcotics/Cocaine 650 Grams or More-Conspiracy. Charles Williams was sentenced on February 26, 1997 out of Oakland County.

Charles Williams was also sentenced to a term of Life for the crime of Controlled Substance-Deliver/ Manufacture-Narcotics/Cocaine 50-224 Grams-Second or Subsequent Offense, and to five terms of 1 year to 20 years for the crime of Controlled Substance-Deliver/Manufacture-Narcotics/Cocaine Less Than 50 Grams-Habitual 4th (five counts). Charles Williams was sentenced on December 17, 1997 out of Oakland County.

Sandra Wilson, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the MCLA 791.244 prior to any recommendation for executive clemency by the Parole Board.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography, or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.