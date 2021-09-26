Jenston Girl Launches New Online Boutique Offering Fashion and Beauty Products
Boutique shopping from head to toe from the comfort of your homeNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenston Girl, an eCommerce store specializing in casual elegance for exceptional women, launched its new website today. The company also offers cosmetics, skincare products, bags, jewelry and shoes for women.
Jenston Girl was founded to help women elevate their style and express their personalities through their wardrobes. The team finds the latest fashion trends to offer a mix of elegant and modern pieces that go beyond the basics. Jenston Girl offers clothing from a casual day at the office to special occasions and accessories to match, allowing every woman to find the perfect outfit to reflect her personality and enhance her unique beauty.
The Jenston Girl clothing line includes tops, bottoms, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, jumpsuits and rompers, and lingerie and intimates. The company also offers a wide selection of makeup and self-care products, from face to hair and body. Their premium cosmetics will polish off any look. With brands such as Nars, Lancome, Givenchy, Cle de Peau, Clarins and Yves Saint Laurent, customers can get a complete look from head to toe – all in one location without having to visit a boutique or store.
Jenston Girl has a wide variety of body and skincare, from luxury perfume to soap. Some of the brands offered include Christian Dior, Nesti Dante, Roger & Gallet, Hermes, Origins, Kai and John Galliano. They offer lashes, nail care sets, essential oils and prayer shawls. Some products offered are eco-friendly and vegan friendly or offer zero-waste packaging.
Returns of non-damaged items, unworn with original tags, are accepted within seven days of purchase. All swimwear, bodysuits, undergarments, jewelry, cosmetics, accessories, party wear and beauty products are final sale, non-returnable and cannot be returned for store credit.
“We understand your challenges and fears. That is why we are here to assist,” said a spokesperson for Jenston Girl. “By bringing the boutique right to your comfort zone, all you need to do is show us what you like, and we will be right at your doorstep to deliver it to you at very affordable prices. The quality of our products is guaranteed.”
To show now for new casual and weekend outfits, visit jenstongirl.com/pages/new-in. Be sure to also sign up for their newsletter on the website. Jenston Girl can be followed on social media on
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/JenstonGirl
Twitter - https://twitter.com/JenstonGirl
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jenstongirl/
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/JenstonGirl/_saved/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE__CfRR5lr6qosd9m-lKtQ.
Media Relations
Jenston Girl
email us here