Hoyer Statement on the Budget Committee’s Markup of the Build Back Better Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the Budget Committee approved the Build Back Better Act:

“Today, the House Budget Committee completed its markup of the Build Back Better Act, landmark legislation that – along with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – will enact President Biden’s agenda for jobs, opportunity, and economic security for Americans. This markup represents another critical step in the ongoing process of advancing this critical legislation. While the text may still be perfected when it is considered by the Rules Committee, today’s action means that that the separate components of this bill, each drafted by different House committees over the past few weeks, have now been assembled into a single bill. The Build Back Better Act, once passed by the House and Senate and signed by the President, will undoubtedly be celebrated as one of the most important progressive achievements in American history, and it contains provisions broadly popular with Americans and central to our ability to recover from this pandemic and emerge stronger than before, with more American businesses, workers, and families able to access new opportunities and do so more equitably.

“I want to thank Chairman Yarmuth and Members of the Budget Committee for their hard work throughout this process. I intend to bring the Build Back Better Act to the Floor next week, as we move forward into help Americans build back better and stronger from this pandemic."